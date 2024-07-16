Steve Harvey Discusses What It Was Like Having 'So Many' Kardashians On Family Feud

Top game show host Steve Harvey has seen quite a few contestants make their way onto Family Feud. And, of course, some of those competitors have been celebrities that the general public is surely familiar with by way of Celebrity Family Feud. One installment of the sister show that probably stands out in a lot of viewers minds is the episode involving the Kardashian/Jenner family. Now, several years later, Harvey himself is recalling what it was like having the famous brood on the program.

The veteran entertainer opened up about what it was like to have the Kardashians compete on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. While marking the 10th anniversary of the star-studded game show offshoot, Harvey shared some kind words about the Kardashian/Jenner clan:

That was a huge. It's so many when they travel. But all of the Kardashian girls are real sweethearts, they're really, really nice people. … To the staff and to the PAs and all the people there to help, they're very good.

During their 2018 episode, the Kardashian family faced off against the West Family. Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, grandma Mary Jo Campbell, friend Jonathan Cheban, and cousin Cici Bussey represented the Kardashians. And Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and three of West's cousins -- Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza, Ricky Anderson -- repped team West.

In the end, team West claimed victory after Kim and Kanye competed in the Fast Money portion of the game and racked up over 200 points. However, they weren't the winners of the game, as Team Kardashian actually had the most points. Kendall Jenner and Khloé decided to let Kim and Kanye compete in the end, as they were the ones who wanted to be on the show the most. Their prize was $25,000, which went to Kanye's chosen cause, Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The Kardashian side played for them as well.

In addition to speaking about the Kardashians stars, Steve Harvey also gave some insight into why he thinks Celebrity Family Feud is one of the best game shows on TV:

I think it gives an everyday person a peek inside of celebrities and you find out, hey, they're not really smarter than you or they say stupid stuff just like you do. That's the real draw.

I think the host is correct in his assessment. I personally know that I've always loved the celebrity versions of shows, such as Celebrity Jeopardy and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. These types of programs put celebrities in environments that the general public would never be privy to seeing otherwise. We get to see their competitive sides as well as their senses of humor. I also think since the prize money goes to charity, the contestants let loose a bit because everyone wins in the end.

Per the interview, the upcoming season of Celebrity Family Feud will include games with Megan Thee Stallion, Tori Kelly, Meghan Trainor and the ladies of The Golden Bachelor. Past famous participants have been the families of John Legend, Rob Lowe, and Rosie O'Donnell to name a few. I'm eager to see how each of the incoming stars ends up faring, but I'm not entirely sure if their episodes will be able to top the Kardashians' humorously competitive episode.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Episodes of Celebrity Family Feud can be streamed with a Hulu subscription or watched live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For info on more great shows to watch, check out our 2024 TV schedule.