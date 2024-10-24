Stevie Nicks Shared Her Incredibly Sweet Hopes For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship, And I Think Most Swifties Would Agree With Her

Over the past year, it’s been a blast to follow Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship , which is still very much going strong despite the pair being at the center of attention all the time. Even big-time celebrities are shipping them, and as it turns out, music legend Stevie Nicks has noticed the romance and even has some really adorable visions for the couple’s future.

Stevie Nicks is the legendary singer behind hits like “Landslide,” “Dreams” and “Edge of Seventeen,” but in one way she’s just like us Swifties. While speaking to Rolling Stone , she shared she’s majorly rooting for Swift and Kelce’s future. In her words:

She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man. I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her.

Someone blast “The Alchemy” by Taylor Swift, because Stevie Nicks is a Travis Kelce stan!

It’s not an unpopular opinion among Swifties to approve of the football player considering how the couple has dealt with their relationship in front of the world. Other boyfriends of Swift have kept things to themselves regarding her or perhaps operated at an unlevel playing field. However, her romance with Travis Kelce shows she can balance being a massive star and so can he, separately and together! That's been shown in abundance as the singer often supports the tight end at his football games, and he has gone to the Eras Tour many times – even taking the stage for one song over the summer.

As fans know, the couple’s romance came together after the NFL player shared on his podcast New Heights that he attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City (that happened a year ago in July ) and attempted to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number to no luck. Then, the singer heard the story through the grapevine, and the rest is history!

During Nicks’ interview, she also revealed she’s taken part in the bracelet trading too, saying that Swift gave her a piece of jewelry that she hasn't taken off:

Do you see my little bracelet? [Points to a friendship bracelet Swift gave her.] I haven’t taken it off for almost a year.

Can the next batch of new Taylor Swift music please involve a collaboration with Stevie Nicks? The former Fleetwood Mac lead singer speaks so highly of the pop star, and it sounds like she has formed a sweet relationship with her. On top of that, Swift dropped Stevie Nicks’ name in the highly theorized song “Clara Bow” in her latest album The Tortured Poets Department while talking about her relationship with fame over the years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, to be a fly on the wall for a conversation between Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks about Travis Kelce (or anything really), am I right? The singer’s approval of him should be taken as a huge green flag for the pair. So, here’s to hearing wedding bells and the pair having very cute babies together, should the singer’s “Dreams” for them come true.