It's Been One Year Since Travis Kelce Called Out Taylor Swift On New Heights, And Of Course, Swifties Have Great Thoughts

July 26, 2023, is a historic day in pop culture history. On that day, Travis Kelce called out Taylor Swift on New Heights after revealing that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet at the Eras Tour show he went to on July 8, but couldn’t. Now, Kelce and Swift are the power couple of all power couples, and Swifties have had some great thoughts about this monumental anniversary.

As stated, one year ago, Travis Kelce recalled his Eras Tour experience on his podcast New Heights . Overall, he spoke highly of the show, however, he jokingly called out his now-girlfriend for not interacting with him at it. He quipped to his brother Jason Kelce that he wanted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it, and the rest is history…

Seemingly, to celebrate the monumental day, New Heights took to X to post:

It’s been one hell of a year 😅July 26, 2024

Swifties, obviously, had the best reactions to all of this, as Travis Kelce has been gloriously accepted into the fandom and he’s adored by the masses. What can we say, we love that “ karma is the guy on the Chiefs ,” as @DaOtterside posted:

Not @newheightshow just casually celebrating 1 year since unleashing the episode that brought the beautiful chaos of Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift into all our lives and changed how we structure our whole week.😂😂😂 https://t.co/VWf4DRB4G9 pic.twitter.com/xINcN21DKrJuly 26, 2024

A few months after that, Swift attended her first Chiefs game , and then we were really off to the races. Quoting the pop star’s sweet song “invisible string,” @lovsickdress posted a cute video of Tayvis at the Super Bowl to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game-changing New Heights moment:

time, curious time 🙂‍↕️ https://t.co/JuyGCGiF7Q pic.twitter.com/8Njqc9b0aVJuly 26, 2024

Personally, I loved @LY58866271’s reflection on the last year. Obviously, it’s been incredible to see moments like Swift cheering on Kelce at games, and Kelce supporting Swift on stage at the Eras Tour . It’s also worth noting though that both have had incredible years professionally as well, adding more proof to the notion that they’re the power couple:

Indeed. It has been mind-blowing! 🤭😁 Travis did well and now one year since his announcement (also near 1 year together), it is evident they feel so much love for each other & are very happy. They both deserve it! 🥰 ♥️💛 Also they both had such a fantastic year professionally!

Yep, in the span of a year, these two started dating, and while one won the Super Bowl, the other continued a massive world stadium tour, won Grammys and released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (which featured some adorable songs seemingly about No. 87).

Fans also were telling all the jokes as they thought about this wild milestone. For example, @BetttysCardigan had a great post about how Kelce’s phone probably blew up after that podcast clip went viral:

travis kelce a year ago today opening his phone to a text notification from taylor swift asking why he put her on blast on his podcast pic.twitter.com/Zz4pSrDPoSJuly 26, 2024

Of course, there were also tons of comments about Travis Kelce having a friendship bracelet and a dream, and many posted photos of some of their favorite Tayvis moments with captions about how time flies:

indeed - @thisisvertrying

Yes it has - @LongLive1387

YES OF COURSE! - @killaswizzle

yes, i call it tayvis year! -@analiaogs

It’s been fun to reflect on this clip from one year ago, and think about instances like Travis walking Tayor off stage or him lifting her up at Coachella while they danced the night away or their SNL cameos. It shows how time flies when you're having fun, while also highlighting just how much can change in 365 days.

All-in-all it’s been a great year to be a Swiftie, and it’s been a whirlwind of a ride watching Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce flourish as they both thrive professionally. Now, as we look forward to the Midnights artist’s upcoming music and the football player's next season, we can also anticipate more sweet moments between them, and I can’t wait for it all!