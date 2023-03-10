Stylist Who Has Worked With Hailey Bieber Defends Selena Gomez ‘Hate’ Post After It Got Flagged By Instagram. Now Fans Are Sounding Off

The feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez continues to branch off in interesting directions, with one of the model’s former stylists now inserting himself into the narrative by taking some brutal shots at the “Lose You to Love Me” singer. But Gomez’s fans are, of course, not taking that lying down. People are sounding off, after it appears stylist Van Ford attempted to hide his connection to Justin Bieber’s wife and then doubled down on his “hate” for the actress when his post was flagged by Instagram.

The feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez is getting pretty sloppy after apparently being reignited when the model seemed to shade Gomez in a TikTok video after she was body-shamed for some bikini photos. Bieber then appeared in a Kylie Jenner TikTok that seemed to be making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows . Now another party has entered the fray, as Van Ford posted an Instagram Story (via PopFaction ) that read simply:

I hate Selena Gomez

Instagram flagged the stylist’s comment for “hate speech, harassment and bullying,” but Van Ford doubled down, sharing the platform’s warning, along with the caption:

I said what I said!

He then posted another Story of a clip from The Wendy Williams Show, in which the host asks the audience: “Should she suffer? All right, clap if you think she should suffer.” That’s pretty intense.

Amidst these posts, Van Ford appears to have tried to hide his connection to Hailey Bieber by making his Instagram account private and deleting the influencer from his list of clients. But Selena Gomez’s fans were faster, screenshotting his client list with Mrs. Biebs’ name still on it, as well as finding Instagram photos from his work with her.

As one can imagine, fans of the Wizards of Waverly Place star had thoughts about the latest development, and this social media user called out the stylist’s behavior, tweeting :

Von Ford slid into a fight. Said he HATE Selena Gomez and implied she should suffer then ran away.

Another accused Van Ford of clout-chasing and using his connection to Hailey Bieber to try to gain relevance through the feud. (I guess it worked.) The Selena Gomez fan tweeted :

random people will just use Selena for clout cause literally no one knew about his existence before this

One Twitter user was inspired to use the words of Selena Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift for an emotional defense of the “Only Murders in the Building” star, writing:

HATERS GONNA HATE HATE HATE. PLAYERS GONNA PLAY PLAY PLAY. SELENA GOMEZ GONNA SHINE SHINE SHINE. SELENAGOMEZ HAS ONE OF THE BIGGEST BEAUTYBRANDS. MOST FOLLOWED WOMEN ONINSTAGRAM. ONE OFTHE BIGGEST SINGERS IN THE WORLD. 100 M RECORDS SOLD WORLDWIDE. A VERY SUCCESSFUL ACTING CAREER

Perhaps this train wreck of a situation was best summed up in a tweet by this fan:

who is he?