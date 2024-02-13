Suits’ Patrick J. Adams And Gabriel Macht Joke About The Advice They’d Give The Spinoff Cast, And They Make A Good Point

Most people were probably greatly surprised in the latter half of 2023 when Suits became the streaming success story of the year . Though the drama had many fans, which led to its nine-season run on USA (which ended in 2019), once the first eight seasons became a hit for those with a Netflix subscription , its popularity took off like nobody’s business. All the attention led directly to the show’s creator being given the chance to do a spinoff , now titled Suits L.A., and two stars of the original, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams, have joked about the advice they’d give to the new cast, but I think they make some good points.

What Advice Did Patrick J. Adams And Gabriel Macht Have For The Suits Spinoff Cast?

While all of the Suits love made many of the legal drama’s admirers hope for new episodes so they could watch Harvey, Mike, Rachel, Donna and the gang again, creator Aaron Korsh admitted that he was fine without a revival . However, when given the opportunity to revisit the world he created, he opted for doing something similar but with new “amazing looking people,” and is now working on the pilot for Suits L.A. for NBC .

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht as they filmed their spot for the 2024 T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, and offered some funny, but very practical advice for the new stars, as Adams said:

Wear comfortable shoes.

See? Funny, but also makes total sense, right? Along with Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and several others, Adams and Macht portrayed lawyers on the series, and I bet you can guess what lawyers do a lot of (aside from argue and make a lot of money). They wear dress shoes and also stand and/or walk a lot in those fancy shoes.

So, all of the actors were usually filming while wearing shoes that were likely not comfortable once they got a few hours into a long work day. I can imagine many actors changing into tennis shoes or even house shoes whenever their feet weren’t going to be on camera. The duo continued:

Macht: If they can get their hands on a digital device where they can take the dialogue and download it to a little chip and stick it in their head, it might be a lot easier for them to say the words every day.

Adams: I had no problem with that, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and you’re going to have a ball because Aaron’s a great writer, and they’re good people to make a show with.

Ah, yes. The difficulties of speaking legalese must be right up there when it comes to medical jargon or anything seriously scientific. Even if you’ve read a lawsuit filing or two in your day and managed to understand it, that probably doesn’t compare to standing around in tight shoes and having to sound like a for-real lawyer for days on end, as Macht alludes to.

His former co-star is likely kidding at least a bit when he says that he didn’t have any issues with nailing his legal dialogue, but then did go on to give some good additional advice. Suits L.A. wouldn’t even be on the table if the creator hadn’t hit on something great when coming up with his original idea and helping the show navigate a successful nine seasons, so taking the work one day at a time (like with most other things in life) is the best way to play it.