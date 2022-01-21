Surprise! Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Just Had A Kid

Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra have been married since 2018, and now the couple has come forward with some great (and surprising) news. They are officially parents after the birth of their first child! The impending arrival of the baby didn't make news prior to the birth due to their use of a surrogate. Congratulations to the new parents!

The two celebrities made the announcement of the birth of their first child via social media, with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posting messages almost simultaneously on their respective Instagram accounts, with a heart emoji and tag of each other as the only captions. They both wrote:

We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.

The news of the birth of their child (whose name and sex have not been disclosed at the time of writing) comes just months after rumors swirled that the couple was on the verge of splitting and were known to sometimes have to spend significant periods of time apart due to their jobs, although Chopra did what she could to dispel those rumors by getting flirty with her husband. Hopefully fans respect their wish for privacy while they enjoy their time with their child.

Their lack of public statement about having a baby on the way, combined with the use of a surrogate, has meant that many people have been taken by surprise by the happy news. Plus, the most recent post from either of the new parents was an Instagram Story that Priyanka Chopra shared about 12 hours before announcing the arrival of their baby, and it was completely unrelated to any sign that she was already or soon to be a mother, but instead giving "kudos" to Unicef India.

The congratulations have poured in on both of their Instagram posts, including a verified heart emoji comment from two of the other three Jonas brothers (not to be confused with the Jonas Brothers band): Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, who are now uncles yet again. Joe is already father to one child with wife (and Game of Thrones alum) Sophie Turner, while Kevin is father to two daughters. The extended Jonas family just keeps getting bigger!

Only time will tell what's next for the happy couple upon the birth of their first child. Both have successful careers, with another series starring Chopra expected to debut later in 2022 alongside Game of Thrones' Richard Madden, and she made her big break into American pop culture when she starred in ABC's Quantico starting back in 2015. For his part, Jonas has continued working on projects with his brothers, along with joining The Voice as a coach, not to mention some promotion for the 2021 Olympics with his brothers that delivered some big laughs.

Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas again, and good luck to them in (hopefully) enjoying some privacy with their child.