I can't imagine Home Alone fans expected this much Kevin McCallister news ahead of Thanksgiving. Macaulay Culkin is reportedly returning to act in the franchise that made him a household name. But just minutes before that story hit amid the 2026 movie calendar , Chris Columbus, the director of the first two movies, was explaining why he didn't think another sequel could happen. And Columbus has a pretty heartbreaking reason for that.

Per Variety , Columbus had no idea Disney was developing another Home Alone movie when asked about the franchise's future. Shortly afterward, reports surfaced about Culkin working with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg on a new installment. The project is in its early stages, with Rogen and Goldberg shaping the script and producing through their Point Grey banner. Columbus, however, kept coming back to one person who helped make the original movie such a Christmas staple:

Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of ‘Home Alone.’ There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film.

He's got a point. We all remember Kevin setting traps for Harry and Marv, screaming after putting on aftershave and eating a ridiculous amount of ice cream. But the first film also follows a frantic mother trying to get back to the child she accidentally left behind. That film's final reunion is still one of my favorite parts, and the late Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother, Kate McCallister, is at least 50% of why it works so well. O'Hara died in January at 71, and Columbus believes her absence would be impossible to overcome. As he explained:

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I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another ‘Home Alone’ with the cast. Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first. And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well. It’s always about the cast. It’s like ‘The Goonies.’ It’s about the cast.

Unfortunately, the reunion he pictured is no longer possible. That makes the timing of his interview particularly surreal. He continued:

It was really about Catherine and Macaulay, if anyone ever wanted to do a sequel, and unfortunately that can’t happen now.

As essential as O’Hara was to the success of the first two movies, the bumbling baddies also made the film unforgettable. I'm, of course, talking about the Wet Bandits, played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci. Columbus also wanted to make sure those two other actors got their due, adding:

Let’s not downsize Harry and Marv. Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci are the ultimate comic duo for that particular film. Everyone has tried in subsequent sequels to be as funny or as interesting as Dan and Joe, and they just had a chemistry that is undefinable. So you can’t do that.

I can’t argue with the longtime filmmaker. The subsequent installments have struggled to reproduce the burglars' chemistry. Persci and Stern are hilarious in these iconic roles and not one single actor in any of the follow-up movies holds a candle to their performances in both of the first two movies. Getting hit in the face with a paint can is only funny so many times, but those two made it an art form.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney)

After Columbus directed 1990's Home Alone and 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the series continued without Culkin in Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and 2021's Home Sweet Home Alone. None brought back the core pairing that Columbus considers essential, and you can feel their absence.

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As for the new project, there's an interesting idea on the table. During a fan event in 2025, Culkin floated a potential sequel in which an adult Kevin is raising a son who locks him out of the house and turns his father's old tricks against him. Reports suggest the film could follow Kevin's perspective as a dad, although no final story or additional casting has been confirmed.

Variety also noted that Columbus enjoyed Culkin's recent Home Alone-themed McDonald's commercial and would love to work with him again. When the outlet contacted him after the sequel news broke, though, he declined to comment further.

I'm curious to see what an adult Kevin McCallister looks like in a new movie, especially with Culkin (who now watches the OG film with his own kids) involved creatively. I also understand why Columbus can't picture it without O'Hara. Anyone trying to bring Home Alone back has to contend with the fact that one of the people who made us care about Kevin is gone.