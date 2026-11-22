For the first time in over 20 years, we have a new James Bond, and it’s Robert Pattinson! The announcement was made after a long casting process involving Bond 26's director, Denis Villeneuve, the franchise’s new producers and Amazon MGM Studios, and all the reactions to Pattinson earning the role have been so entertaining to see. It’s ranged from the Royal Family releasing a statement to tons of jokes about him being in everything. But have you seen all the people who are calling him Gen Z’s James Bond?

Now, Robert Pattinson would have to be between 14 and 29 years old to be considered part of Gen Z. The guy looks great, but he’s 40 years old, making him very much a Millennial. So, is Gen Z claiming him as their own with comments like the one below?

This is very much an “if you know, you know” situation. If you’ve been online for all the James Bond reactions after he was reportedly paid to audition for the role, you might have seen one of these Threads about Pattinson:

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“There are two types of people right now. Those who think Robert Pattinson is Gen Z and those who are wrong.”

“Robert Pattinson as the first Gen Z Bond makes perfect sense because he's been 17 for a while…”

“We understand that Robert Pattinson is chronologically Millennial, but emotionally, spiritually AND honorary he is GenZ.”

“Ayo Edebiri is Irish and Robert Pattinson is Gen Z it’s not that complicated”

“People not getting why we’re calling Robert Pattinson the first Gen Z James Bond just tells me I’m too chronically online.”

So, why is Gen Z claiming Robert Pattinson as Bond? Let’s get to the bottom of this.

The Funny Reason Why Robert Pattinson Is Considered Gen Z

This actually all stems from a single viral moment that happened between Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence when they were promoting their film Die My Love about a year ago. While doing a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Lawrence called Pattinson out for cold-calling her once. When she noted odd behavior, he said it’s “Gen Z”. He then doubled down by declaring he’s Gen Z and he would not let go of the title. Check it out below:

The hilarious moment between the A-list stars went completely viral, and Robert Pattinson saying he’s Gen Z has become something of a meme. So, when people say Pattinson is the first Gen Z James Bond, they are literally just referring to this funny video.

When you think about it, Robert Pattinson is something of an icon for the Gen Z crowd, between his role in the Twilight movies, which saw a resurgence among that generation, and many of his other famed roles. So, it sort of works that way, too.

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Now, notably, the last James Bond, Daniel Craig, is Gen X, so Pattinson is our first Millennial Bond, but as a Millennial myself, I’m OK with Gen Z claiming him too.