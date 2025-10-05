Watching Survivor 49 After Seeing Australia V The World Is Taking Some Adjusting

Survivor is undeniably one of the best reality shows of all time, forever changing the genre and inspiring countless titles that followed. The American version of the show (which is streaming in its entirety with a Paramount+ subscription) was the blue print, but hardcore fans know Australian Survivor has been really delivering lately. After watching Survivor: Australia v The World, I'm having a hard time adjusting to watching the first few episodes of Season 49.

While casual fans wonder how much Survivor contestants make, the more intense fandom has been obsessing with how to watch Survivor: Australia v The World. Namely because the cast includes favorites Parvati Shallow and Cirie Fields. The gameplay for this All-Stars season was incredible, which is why I'm having a hard time adjusting to the newbie nature of Survivor 49.

Going From All-Star (With Parvati) To A Newcomer Season Is Giving Me Whiplash

While Survivor 50 will feature returning players, it's been years since the American version of the show brought us anything but newbie entries. There's usually more silly mistakes made when its a cast full of newcomers, and takes a while before the gameplay gets really dynamic. That's been the cast so far with Season 49, but it feels weird right after watching Parvati's masterful work on Australia v The World.

Parvati is part of some of the best Survivor seasons of all time, particularly her winning turn in Micronesia and iconic run as a finalist in Heroes vs Villains. She's a physical competitor, a keen strategist, and is also a soundbite machine that keeps the audience laughing. Truly, this girl's on another level entirety.

The same can also be said for Cirie, who won The Traitors Season 1. Seeing these two working together again felt like fan fiction for longtime Survivor fans, and offers a playbook on exactly how to succeed in the game time and time again. That's why seeing a bunch of first time players get their sea legs is a bit frustrating as a viewer. Can we fast forward to the good stuff?

This isn't a criticism of Survivor 49 or its players. Indeed, there are a number of contestants I'm looking forward to seeing get deep into the game. I'm very fond of Savannah Louie so far, who seems like she's playing harder than most of her fellow contestants in the first few days. Seeing Jeremiah Ing manipulate Annie was another highlight. Alas, it just can't hold a candle to the chaos and gameplay of Australia v The World. At least, not yet.

New episodes of American Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and then stream the next day on Paramount+. Unfortunately, Australia v The World isn't currently available on that streamer.