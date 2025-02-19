Survivor's Natalie Cole Ran Into Parvati At The White Lotus Premiere, And Of Course She Asked About The Jacket Episode
Long live the jacket.
Survivor is arguably one of the best reality tv shows of all time, and has influenced countless shows that have followed. The competition series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is showing no sign of slowing down, with every new season having its own set of iconic moments. For Natalie Cole, that was definitely the infamous jacket moment with Angelina. And she recently spoke about that moment with the iconic Parvati Shallow.
Survivor fans were surprised when Cole cameod in the premiere of The White Lotus Season 3 (streaming with a Max subscription). She got to attend the premiere, which is where she caught up with EW and revealed she's been in contact with host/showrunner Jeff Probst as well as fan favorite Parvati Shallow recently. As she put it:
Survivor 50 will feature returning players, so the entire community of fans and contestants are obsessing over what's coming next. It's unclear if Natalie Cole will get a call, but her jacket conflict continues to be an iconic moment, one that she keeps talking about with folks like Probst and Shallow. For those who don't remember: after she was voted off, Natalie's fellow contestant Angelina asked to have her jacket for warmth, in what is one of the most cringe-worthy exchanges on the show in recent memory.
Natalie's scripted TV appearance is just the most recent example of Survivor cameos in White Lotus, and the second time Mike White has put castaways he competed with on the acclaimed series. In the same interview, she mentioned the moment where she refused to give Angelina her jacket after being voted out. As she shared:
And that's why Natalie is such a great Survivor contestant. She's a soundbite machine, and isn't afraid to have a conflict with her fellow castaways if needed. And no, she won't give you the clothes off her back after getting voted out in Tribal Council.
While fans continue to wonder how much Survivor contestants make, the upcoming 50th season is looming over the franchise as a whole. Natalie Cole was a big player in David vs. Goliath, but it's unclear how many of the returning players will be coming from the New Era of the game.
Survivor 48 will premiere February 26th as part of the 2025 TV premiere list, so we've still got two more seasons before returning players come back for another chance at the game. We'll just have to see if Cole ends up part of the cast list.
