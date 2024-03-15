After Sutton Left RHOBH's Reunion For A Medical Issue, Fans Are Sounding Off On Whether Or Not It Was Real
Was that fainting spell real or just 'reality' TV?
A lackluster thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to a dramatic end during part three of the RHOBH reunion on Wednesday, March 13, after cast member Sutton Stracke suffered a medical incident in the middle of filming.
Wednesday's episode saw “grand dame of Beverly Hills" Kathy Hilton return to the reality series for the reunion special to join in on the discussions about sister Kyle Richards’ marital struggles as well as her curious relationship with Morgan Wade. However, it seems like Hilton's return was too much for Sutton to take as, in the middle of the reunion, Stracke seemingly fainted right there on the reunion couch.
As set paramedics swarmed in to check on the reality star's vitals—her blood pressure and pulse were high, they noted—Sutton mentioned that she "got scared," though whether her fear was based on the medical emergency or Hilton's mere presence is being debated by Real Housewives fans. Stracke then departed the reunion early, with co-star Garcelle Beauvais tagging along for support, to receive further treatment at an urgent care facility and later the emergency room.
And though the incident was no doubt concerning—Stracke is thankfully fine, telling Women's Health that doctors diagnosed her with exhaustion, dehydration and the lingering after-effects of bronchitis—it did raise the eyebrows of RHOBH fans as well as some of the Housewives themselves. After Stracke's early departure from the reunion, Hilton could be heard telling co-star Erika Jayne:
It's a sentiment that several Real Housewives fans are seemingly sharing over on social media. Twitter user @cassidyd200015 also questioned whether the medical "emergency" was seemingly Sutton's way of getting out of an impending argument with Kathy:
Another X poster, @rukiddingmelolz, felt that the fainting spell was another example of Sutton's "constant theatrics":
It's not the first time that Stracke's medical history has been questioned on the Bravo series. Last season, Kyle Richards insensitively questioned whether Sutton had really had several miscarriages, as the latter had revealed. And this season saw a drawn-out feud between Stracke and Annemarie Wiley, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' newest cast member, over whether or not Sutton actually suffered from an esophageal stricture. Expert anesthesiologists then wildly called out the credentials of Wiley, who is a nurse anesthetist.)
However, other Housewives viewers gave Stracke the benefit of the doubt. Twitter user @Trust_Progress called out Kathy Hilton's flippant reaction to the medical emergency:
And X user @JJOutlaw praised Garcelle's care and concern for her co-star, joining Sutton to get the reality personality checked out by medical professionals.
As for what Sutton Stracke herself had to say about the controversy over whether or not the medical emergency was, in fact, a real emergency, she herself took to Twitter to comment:
When your real friend knows you’re not that great of an actress! And got really sick… 😽💗💗💗 https://t.co/sKfwP7YofEMarch 15, 2024
Do you think Sutton faked it or not? Revisit the moment by streaming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion with a Peacock subscription.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City.
