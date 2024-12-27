The Sweet Way Tom Hardy Stepped In When A Production Studio Failed To Pay Some Of The TV Crew

Tom Hardy isn’t just a great actor, it turns out he’s a pretty good guy as well. After it seemed like a production studio wasn’t going to fulfill crew payments on his new Paramount+ show , Fixer, the actor stepped in to pay the crew himself. While the payments were ultimately fulfilled by Paramount, who was prompted to step in when the company caught wind of the situation, Hardy’s gesture still stands as a generous act of service.

Guy Ritchie’s big-budget television series starring Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan is currently in production, and set builders worked tirelessly throughout the summer to make the director's vision for the project possible. MTV Studios and 101 Studios, which are producing Fixer, hired the company Helix 3D to hire builders for the set. Even though construction occurred during the summer, Helix 3D had not paid out about £250,000 of wages to workers, and it soon became clear that they would not be paid in time for Christmas.

According to The Times , once Hardy found out about the situation, he offered to pay the set builders himself, an offer that Paramount rejected. However, this gesture seemingly prompted Paramount to become more involved in the situation and ensure that the workers were paid what they were owed before the holidays. The entertainment company was allegedly "outraged" when they found out about the unfulfilled payments, and the lack of transparency given to the studios about the financial situation around Helix 3D. The company apparently is facing liquidation.

If these wages were not fulfilled until long after the holiday season, the set builders would likely have been in difficult financial situations during the holidays. However, with Hardy amplifying the issue, that didn't happen. This is a great example of using a platform for good, and the Mad Max: Fury Road star truly helped save Christmas for a lot of blue-collar workers.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have stepped in to pay workers after big corporations failed to compensate or union conflicts prevented them from doing so. The Price Is Right host Drew Carey helped feed writers throughout the strike last year, and American talk show hosts started a podcast to help support their staffs during that difficult financial period. Taylor Swift also notably gave massive bonuses to workers at the conclusion of her Eras Tour. These productions are a team effort, and it’s good to know these A-listers understand their jobs wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of the staff and crew around them.

Tom Hardy’s Fixer is still in production, but it is expected to be available with a Paramount+ subscription when completed. For more information on other shows heading to streaming and network television in the near future, make sure to consult our 2025 TV schedule .