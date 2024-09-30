Why Sydney Sweeney (Adorably) Brings An Entire Suitcase Of Candy To The Venice Film Festival Every Year

Sydney Sweeney is known for her talented acting skills in her HBO TV shows and starring in the surprise box office success Anyone But You . But something you may not know about the Emmy nominee is that she’s an “overpacker” as she describes herself. If you’re curious just how far that goes, Sweeney adorably admits that she brings an entire suitcase of candy to the Venice Film Festival every year.

What a person puts in their suitcase can say a lot about them. Some only pack what’s necessary and others may just put everything they can fit in their luggage. Sydney Sweeney admitted to Vogue that she’s absolutely an “overpacker” and adorably revealed the one thing she stuffs in her suitcase every year that she goes to the Venice Film Festival:

Molly [her stylist] and I will bring a suitcase of candy. When we go to Venice, sometimes we starve, so we bring candy and snacks. We’re usually on an island and the restaurant closes, and we have no food. So we bring food to Italy. [...] This is an overpacker trying to justify themselves.

That’s actually smart thinking as you shouldn’t have to starve if the restaurants close. At least with a suitcase of candy, it’s a good way to come prepared just in case. It’s reasons like that why I carry a small bag of candy in my purse.

Other than a suitcase of candy, Sydney Sweeney also brings some incredible fashion ensembles when she goes to the Venice Film Festival. Two years ago, the Euphoria actress rocked some tall platforms on the red carpet event . Unfortunately, that bold choice of footwear did a number on her feet. That would have been a good time to snack on something sweet to feel better. At this year’s Venice Film Festival, Sweeney went full goth in a gorgeous black dress with only lace covering the top. It may have been a real mystery how that dress managed to stay on, but the Madame Web actress was very striking in it.

When Sydney Sweeney’s not snacking on candy, she’s got a lot of work and fun ahead of her. A couple of weeks ago, the Immaculate star went to Halloween Horror Nights and her chaotic photo dump from the trip looks like she had a lot of Minion-themed fun. In terms of her upcoming projects, Sweeney’s got a few upcoming movies I’m most intrigued to see. She’ll be starring with Ana de Armas in Eden about a group of settlers on the island of Floreana fighting to have the island to themselves.

There will also be Echo Valley in which Sydney Sweeney will costar with Julianne Moore about a woman who arrives at her mother’s farm in danger. And we can’t forget that Sweeney will be ripped for the boxing biopic of Christy Martin’s life. It appears that the Reality actress has plenty of upcoming projects for us to look forward to.

Sydney Sweeney packing a suitcase of candy every year for the Venice Film Festival shows she’s a woman who comes prepared and has a genuine sweet tooth. Now you know when you see the A-list celebrity arrive in Venice with multiple suitcases, one of them will have something sweet to snack on. Keep an eye out for our 2024 movie releases so you’re caught up on Sweeney’s upcoming films.