Taskmaster Is One Of My Favorite Shows. Now I Need More Americans To Watch It

Would I Lie to You? is one of my favorite series. I've been watching it for years and seen every series because they’re available on YouTube. Around the holidays, I also watch the Big Fat Quiz of the Year. I love British panel and comedy shows. They are shows with mainly British comedians showcasing their comedy talents and game show prowess. Despite my love for this type of programming, I was initially hesitant to watch Taskmaster. The UK comedy game show features mostly-comedians competing for points by attempting to fulfill whatever "task" is assigned to them as successfully, creatively and/or humorously as possible.

As a sometimes judgmental American, I thought it would be too goofy for me. However, around Series 10, I decided to finally watch it. It was one of my best decisions because it's now one of my favorite TV programs.. I am here to convince you to watch Taskmaster too.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Taskmaster Has Become One Of My Go-To For Joy Boosts

I love movies and TV shows that challenge me. Those shows that make me question society, feel intense moments of grief , or remind me of the beauty of art. I am also a fan of art that just brings joy. Life can be overwhelming for even the most well-adjusted humans. Therefore, sometimes you need to escape into fiction, whether that’s a hilarious comedy, a thrilling book, or a TV show that reminds you how to love.

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Taskmaster is one of my sources of joy. I look forward to watching it every year. It’s a show that can completely take me out of my head and into the comfort of some lighthearted entertainment. Not every comedy show has that hold and power over me. I will put away all distractions and just enjoy whatever Alex Horne and Greg Davies have planned for this year’s contestants.

Without fail, I am instantly taken to a place of comfort once I hit play. In January 2026, I attended a live performance of Taskmaster in Chicago, Taskmaster Live on Stage. Being around that many fans of the show demonstrated that a lot of people watch it for the same joy boost. It’s just a vibe and an endorphin hit you get from Taskmaster.

I have also seen other fans of the show say that it’s their go-to TV series when they need a pick-me-up. Americans especially need more silly shows that just encourage joy.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

It Adds Some Whimsy Back Into TV And Life

I am a big advocate for whimsy. Some of my favorite TV shows, books, and movies are a little bit whimsical. They remind us that life is serious, but you don’t have to take it that seriously. You can do something such as believing in magic and enjoy a little witch romance.

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Taskmaster reminds me that I can watch these comedians slowly descend into madness as they try to solve a challenge, such as how to walk to the other side of a room without touching the ground. It’s a silly show that embraces the idea that sometimes grown adults need outlets to play and be silly. This sort of movement that Taskmaster creates came across clearly during the live Chicago performance.

So many adults were excited to participate in these tasks and enthusiastically did whatever was commanded of them. It showcases the need and permission to just have fun without worrying about judgment or failure. That’s the spirit the show incites. It helps remind us that it’s okay to have fun and play as an adult. Embrace your whimsical urges.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Taskmaster May Seem Too Silly, But It’s Actually Brilliant And Clever

As stated, initially, I thought Taskmaster wasn’t my thing because it seemed so silly. However, it can be silly, but that’s part of the fun. Additionally, to create such a whimsical environment, it takes a lot of intellect, especially to come up with some of the tasks. As of April 2026, Taskmaster has had over 21 series. It also has several international spinoff shows, including a failed US version.

Some of the international tasks overlap, but the original series always comes up with clever new tasks. The production team may be one of the most creative of any production team. I love TV shows, but most aren’t always clever and unique.

They grow stale. I have never felt tired of Taskmaster. I even watch the international versions because it’s just a refreshing, smart show that does what it does well. It’s not a show that I will ever think lasted too long. Taskmaster creator Alex Horne deserves so much praise and admiration for how he has transformed an Edinburgh Festival Fringe show into a global hit.

It may seem silly on a surface level, but it’s brilliant in execution, production, and packaging. Also, being silly isn’t a bad thing. Some of the best TV comedies are silly, after all.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Show Is Starting To Attract Well-known American Comedians That May Make US Audiences Want To Watch

Jason Mantzoukas appeared on the 19th series of Taskmaster. He was immediately loved and embraced by the UK audience. He effortlessly demonstrated the unhinged and destructive nature of a typical American. I have watched Mantzoukas for years on sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place.

He’s been brilliant on everything I have seen him on — and it’s been a lot — but somehow he was even better playing a version of himself on Taskmaster. I never watched the UK hit series and wondered what American comedians would be like on the show. I didn’t care because the UK and some other international comedians didn’t need the Americans. But Mantzoukas’s performance made me a tiny bit curious to see other known American comedians and artists on the show.

Series 21 has Kumail Nanjiani, an even bigger Hollywood name with plenty of amazing projects.

I hope Nanjiani and Mantzoukas's appearances will encourage other American comedians to appear on the show. One of the Taskmaster Live on Stage shows featured Seth Meyers.

He’s probably too busy for a series-long stint on Taskmaster, but his participation in this live event shows that more known American comedians know about the series and may be willing to participate if it fits their schedule. I personally don’t need to know a participant before they appear on Taskmaster to become interested, because I have become a fan of so many from their appearance on it. However, seeing familiar faces may make more Americans want to watch.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Taskmaster Makes The Show Very Easy To Consume Because It Is So Easy To Binge Watch

I started with Taskmaster Series 7 because I am a James Acaster fan. Then I watched Series 9 because I am a fan of Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster. I wanted to know more about Gamble’s performance after seeing Acaster’s performance. After watching these two series, I was in love with the show.

Then I just started from Series 1 and caught up. I have been watching every season as it aired ever since. YouTube made this possible because the new episodes are uploaded directly to the Taskmaster YouTube channel. The international versions are as well. It’s a free platform, which makes it easy for anyone to binge-watch the show. This was a very smart decision because it has made Taskmaster available to a broader, international audience..

The Chicago Taskmaster Live on Stage show completely sold out during presale within minutes. The venue isn’t huge, but all or most of the live tour shows sold out. The availability on YouTube has just helped grow the fandom. Fans who are dedicated enough to see live shows, buy merchandise, and participate in any other money-making ventures from the team. YouTube also helps to grow the audience because it makes it easy to spread the word, and people can easily find it.