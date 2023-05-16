Taylor Swift Celebrates Latest Eras Tour Stop With Heartfelt Message To Her Hometown Fans

I think it’s safe to say Taylor Swift had three “WILD” nights in Philadelphia. While the singer has been adding that word to her weekly recaps occasionally on the Eras Tour, this week she penned a particularly sentimental message to the Swifties from her hometown, as she celebrated an epic Eras Tour stop in Philly.

Swift took to Instagram to show some love for the three nights with some fantastic photos which included her twirling around the stage, playing the guitar, and taking in her hometown crowd, among other things. However, most notably the caption wholesomely thanked the fans, and recalled the sweet moment the singer had on stage while honoring her mom. The “Anti-Hero” singer wrote:

Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on Mother’s Day 😭😭🥰🥰🥰 I love you all so much and am counting down the hours til Foxborough!!

Throughout the three nights, there were many fun nods to the fact that Taylor Swift is from Pennsylvania, West Reading specifically. From calling it PA to confirming that the Eagles T-shirt referenced in "gold rush" is for the NFL team, not the band during her surprise song set, there was a lot of love for her hometown, and the fans reciprocated it right back to her.

Also, during her surprise song set, Swift honored her mom, Andrea Swift, for Mother’s Day by playing “The Best Day” off Fearless (Taylor’s Version). During the show, and in her Instagram caption, the popstar noted that she always gets emotional playing the song, however, that raw energy and gorgeous piano accompaniment only made for an even more meaningful performance of the sweet song.

While this number would have been emotional and meaningful anywhere, the fact that it happened at Swift’s hometown show on Mother’s Day is especially special.

On top of the sweet Mother’s Day moment Swift mentioned, there were also a few other incredibly wholesome moments from Philly’s Eras Tour weekend. During night one, Swift shouted out Blake Lively and her kids during the show , and the women along with the Gossip Girl alum's two kids were seen together after the show, proving once again that these two are bestie goals.

While there was a snafu during Swift’s performance of “Bad Blood” with a security guard and a fan, the singer quickly came to the Swiftie’s defense, and the show went on without a hitch. Overall, except for this one minor issue, the shows were super special, and not only did the Philly fans adore them, Taylor Swift also loved them too as she celebrated in her hometown.