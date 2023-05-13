Blake Lively Was At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, And The Wholesome Moments Between The BFFs Were Perfect

As Taylor Swift ’s viral Eras Tour continued in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, the singer was not only in her hometown, she had one of her best friends in the audience. Blake Lively and her two daughters, whom she shares with Ryan Reynolds, showed up to the performance, and there are so many adorable moments that eagle-eyed fans caught of the pair radiating “bestie energy.”

Swift and Lively have been good friends for nearly a decade, so obviously she had to show out to one of the Eras Tour shows. Check out this TikTok showing Lively in the V.I.P. box singing along to “Bad Blood” with the fans:

Sure her kiddos look a bit less enthused off to her right, but you have to remember the Eras Tour runs at around three hours, and that’s without counting the openers, and travel time Blake Lively and the fam may have journeyed. However, I'm sure all three of them were jamming out together throughout the show as Swift performed her massive set.

Lively’s daughters were guests of honor of course considering Swift used their names as inspirations for numerous folklore tracks . Taylor Swift even took some time to mention Betty, Inez and James during the show, shouting out that she loves them “more than anything.” So sweet! Take a look:

After the show, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were also seen leaving the venue together in a sweet moment that had Swift holding hands with one of the kids, before also whispering something in her ear as all the fans cheered for them. Lively’s daughters look like spitting images of her and honestly, they’ve grown so quickly.

Taylor Swift is “like an aunt” to the kids as Ryan Reynolds previously told People , and listening to her music is “like a religion” in their house . Reynolds shared in the fall that he was going home to a Midnights dance party, and that his favorite thing about it was hearing a “three-year-old just throwing down the f-bomb,” because hey, sometimes Swift can be a potty mouth like Deadpool.

Anyway, between the family Swift concert in Philly, a city that Lively definitely doesn’t live in, to the mid-concert shoutout from the singer to thousands of people and their cute walkout moment, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively win friendship goals right now on the Eras Tour in my opinion. We also can’t forget that Lively made her directorial debut with the “I Bet You Think About Me” video, and she’s since signed on to direct her first feature . Swift is also set to make her movie directorial debut as well. Too cute, right?