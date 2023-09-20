Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) Vault Was Unlocked, But Fans Are Freaking Out On TikTok Over The Song That's Still Locked

The vault for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has officially been unlocked. While it’s answered questions about the titles for four out of the five tracks featured on Taylor Swift’s re-recorded fifth album, it’s also created one massive question about the missing fifth song. So, after solving 33 million puzzles, and seeing the new tunes escape the vault, Swifties are freaking out on TikTok over the one track that’s still seemingly locked.

Swifties Solved 33 Million Puzzles To Unlock The Vault For 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

As Swifties impatiently await the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Verison) , they are constantly looking for clues about Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects and the Eras Tour , but they’re being especially eagle-eyed about her fifth album’s re-release. So, when a light blue vault popped up on Google that led to tons of puzzles related to the pop star, many fans started freaking out. It turned out that this safe was the key to unlocking the vault tracks for 1989, and fans needed to solve 33 million of them to get in.

Well, those 33 million puzzles were solved in the span of a day, and now we have four out of the five tracks that will be new to the iconic pop album:

Which of these #1989TaylorsVersionVault Tracks are you claiming?

As you can see there are four songs featured in the video Google and Taylor Nation posted. However, according to Swift’s album announcement on Instagram , there are five new “insane” tracks on her version of 1989. However, we aren’t totally in the dark about what this fifth track might be.

Taylor Swift Teased One Track That Is Still Stuck In The Vault

So, as I said, there’s a track missing. While we know the other four songs’ titles – “Is It Over Now?” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go” and “Suburban Legends” – song number five was simply teased on its own with the letters: “T-S-U-L.” These letters were released before the other four tracks, and you can see the Instagram teaser below:

This title was notably missing from the Google reveal. So, Swifties quickly realized we aren’t “Out of the Woods” just yet when it comes to the vault tracks, and they’re freaking out about it, for a few different reasons.

Fans Are Freaking Out On TikTok Over This Final Vault Track

There are two primary reasons fans are losing it about this fifth vault track we still don’t have.

Fans are thinking these letters mean the song title is either “Lust” or “Slut,” which has sparked quite the debate. Cowboyliketree took to TikTok to post about both this debate and the missing track by uploading their shocked reaction:

Badtakesbyclyde had a very similar reaction to the stuck track and its potential titles as they posted:

Mikael Arellano , the TikToker who created the viral “Bejewled” dance Swift nods to during her tour, posted about his confusion regarding the song:

Many fans really became confused about the potential song titles for this fifth track, and they can’t decide if Swift would title a song “Slut.” However, with Taylor Nation acknowledging it as an option in a poll on X , it feels like anything might be possible.

What Swiftie detectives think the #1989TaylorsVersionVault said: a poll. 🕵️‍♀️👇September 19, 2023 See more

Although, there’s a high probability we’re all just overthinking this, as mildllarcouch noted in her entertaining TikTok about this fun little fiasco:

Along with the questions about the song title, Swifties are wondering why the tune was left off the list revealed by Google. They’re also hypothesizing who could be featured on these five new songs too. Overall, fans have a lot to freak out about right now, especially when it comes to this fifth track. Why was it left in the vault? Is it called “Lust” or “Slut?” Who will be featured on the songs? These are big questions we need the answers to, and hopefully Taylor Swift will reveal them soon!