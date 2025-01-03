Taylor Swift's Always Been A Big New York Gal, But She's Reportedly Moving Her Home Base (And Travis Kelce Is Involved)

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023, they’ve basically been in a long-distance relationship . The football player is the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs and lives in the Midwest. Meanwhile, Swift had been gallivanting across the globe on the Eras Tour until the end of 2024 and her home base is in New York City. Now that her tour is over though, it would appear that she’s thinking about moving her home base to Nashville to be a bit closer to Travis Kelce.

While Swift has always had a home in Nashville, it would appear that she plans to spend a lot more time there and shift her base from New York City to the capital of Tennessee. According to a source who spoke to The Daily Mail this is because she has “shifted her priorities around” because of her relationship with Travis Kelce. They elaborated on this claim too, saying:

Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years. Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.

Continuing to speak about Swift’s apparent goal to “establish roots in the ground for her future” and her “new outlook on life,” the insider claimed that this was the best move for her. By doing this, she’ll be within a 90-minute flight of Travis Kelce and his Kansas City home , and she’ll be one step closer to maybe moving in the football player. The source alleged that that will happen when they want to “start a family.” So, for now, it would seem that the pop star is simply moving back to a city she’s always considered a home while also being much closer to her boyfriend.

This potential shift is a fairly big deal, because New York City has been Swift’s home base for quite some time. Notably, though, she always has kept a house in Nashville alongside her homes in New York City, California and Rhode Island. However, her life has also changed, and that has apparently altered where she wants to live for most of the year, as the insider claimed:

New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home. But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future.

Not only is this a new update for Swift and Kelce, it’s also a fairly full circle moment for the “Fortnight” singer, as the source said:

Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city. It is beautiful and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.

Another source who spoke to the outlet noted that Kelce and Swift feel like they’re in this for the long haul, and they talked about what the two might be considering when it comes to a long-term home. They alleged that Swift won’t give up her other residences, but will spend more time in Nashville.

They also broke down the possibilities of where the NFL star’s football career could go next after the current season closes out on the 2025 TV schedule , explaining:

He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville.

Seeing Swift at Kelce’s games and the Eras Tour surprise party he recently threw for her, it’s clear that they’re doing swell. Now, the question centers around how their relationship will evolve.

If this report turns out to be true, it would seem that the “So High School” singer is shifting back to making Nashville her home base, which would put her closer to Kelce and keep her in a city that is deeply connected to the music industry. That makes a whole lot of sense because it sure seems like these two are, as Taylor Swift would sing, “End Game.”