Fun Images From Taylor Swift's Bash Have Been Everywhere, But I Much Prefer This Lovely Story About How Travis Kelce And Her Friends Surprised Her

With no more Eras Tour surprise songs on the horizon or Reputation (Taylor’s Version) conspiracy theories to search for now that Taylor Swift’s epic tour has ended, Swifties everywhere are obsessing over the surprise wrap party that Travis Kelce threw for his girlfriend. For good reason, too, as the star-studded affair was full of its own references to the tour and her albums, not to mention the pics that have some fans thinking Tay and Trav might be engaged . The one big question I have, though, is how the Chiefs tight end pulled this off without her knowledge. Turns out there’s a pretty great story behind it.

A little misdirection is required when trying to throw a surprise party for a loved one, and Travis Kelce seemingly played his part perfectly. Taylor Swift’s friend Ashley Avignone explained on Instagram exactly what The Tortured Poets Department chairman thought was going down on her and Kelce’s night out, writing:

When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included 🥳

Looks like Taylor Swift isn't the only “Mastermind” in that relationship!

After two years of traveling the world while experiencing a bad breakup or two, the start of a new romance, multiple album releases/re-releases and so many more milestones, one could understand if Taylor Swift was looking forward to a quiet night out with her NFL star boyfriend. However, she didn’t look too upset about putting those R&R plans on hold a little longer after discovering that she’d instead be throwing down for an “End of Eras Tour” celebration with a slew of friends instead.

Partygoers included the Haim sisters, Donna Kelce, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and more of Travis Kelce’s teammates and Chiefs WAGs . Guests were asked to wear their best Eras Tour-inspired outfits , and even the tight end got in the spirit, donning the tuxedo he wore when he joined Taylor Swift on stage in London.

The Eras Tour was a life-changing experience for many people, including the dancers, musicians and other crew who worked directly with her and collectively received $197 million in bonuses over the course of the tour, including the $5 million she tipped her truck drivers . It was also transformative for Swifties, forming memories that will last forever . It’s nice that Taylor Swift got a taste of that experience for herself at the “End of Eras Tour” celebration, thanks to Travis Kelce and her friends. (We, meanwhile, can continue to rewatch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) with our Disney+ subscriptions .)

Surprise parties aren’t an easy thing to pull off, especially if the guest of honor is someone as powerful as Taylor Swift. The fact that Travis Kelce was able to lure his girlfriend to the shindig without her knowledge doesn’t fit in so well with the theories of those who believe their relationship is a sham . It will be interesting to see what’s next for this couple and if the tight end will continue to serve as a muse on Swift’s upcoming projects .