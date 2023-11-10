After Seeing Taylor Swift's Dancers Re-Create A Viral TikTok Dance For A 1989 Vault Track, I Desperately Need The Song To Be Part Of The Eras Tour

Following the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) , the final vault track “Is It Over Now?” has become a massive hit, especially on TikTok. Then, after a few Swifties posted a viral dance to this banger, the moves became even more popular when some of Taylor Swift's dancers recreated it. Now, I desperately need this song (and dance) to be added to the Eras Tour.

For some context, Taylor Swift’s next big endeavor is the international leg of the Eras Tour, and it kicks off in Buenos Aires, Argentina – where some fans have been waiting in line for over five months to get good seats for the show. Her dancers arrived in South America, and to celebrate the kick-off of this historic tour’s next step, they recreated tswizzlers4everr dance. At the time of this writing, the video posted by the pop star’s dancer Kameron N. Saunders has over 4.5 million views, and it’s incredible. Check it out:

First, we got the viral “Bejeweled” dance on the Eras Tour stage, and now that I’ve seen this dance, I’m really hoping we get something similar for “Is It Over Now?” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version). While the vault track isn’t part of the known setlist, it would be absolutely iconic if Swift added the song to its respective era. Not only is it a certified banger, this fan-made dance is also perfect for the big stage.

Prepare For The Eras Tour (Image credit: Taylor Swift Productions) I Made Tons Of Friendship Bracelets For Taylor Swift’s Concert, And Have Some Ideas For The Eras Tour Concert Film

I don’t think this is impossible either. Swift has changed her set list before – I mean she literally changes her surprise songs every night. Also, with the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film , it seems like she could switch things up a bit. That way fans who haven’t seen the show yet have a chance to be surprised by parts of the concert like those who saw the first leg were.

Along with a little refresh seeming possible for this show, the reception of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has been incredible, and fans are really latching on to and loving “Is It Over Now?” It fits in perfectly with this pop bible of an album, and it’d be such a fun addition to the project’s era in the show.