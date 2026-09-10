Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Yes, Barrett Put Up All The Icons, But I Think A Different Houseguest Is In More Danger

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, September 10th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

The Icons gave Barrett Pfeiffer his worst week of Big Brother yet, as the veto solidified that one of them will head to jury on his Head of Household week. I think it goes without saying he has small odds of escaping the nomination block this coming week, but I also think Drew Campbell is clearly in more danger.

(Image credit: CBS)

It may not seem like it to those just watching episodes, but I'm watching Big Brother online, and I see a different story forming. Sure, this big move was always going to be a risk, but I feel bullish that Barrett can escape next week unscathed thanks to his biggest ally's reputation in the game.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Icons Want Revenge On Barrett, But Drew Has More Enemies

Barrett took out an Icon this week, and while Angela Murray, Dee Valladares, and Rick Devens are coming for his neck, that has to count for something among the remaining Houseguests. I don't believe Melody Morris would evict Barrett in most scenarios, and I feel the same is true with Yash Patel and Taylor Brown. At the end of the day, one of Barrett's biggest enemies is leaving, and with the Icons' influence dwindling, I don't see them getting revenge even if Dee won HOH herself.

Drew, on the other hand, has Dee coming after him for the third time in this game, and now Yash wants him out after the youngest Houseguest repeatedly called him a liar. As for Taylor, she's never gotten along with Drew from the start, and the same is largely true for Angela. Devens could always mend the fence with Drew, but with him likely leaving after Dee's plan, he may not get a chance to make amends.

(Image credit: CBS)

Yash Gets All The Hype, But Barrett Is A Sneaky Comp Beast

For the sake of argument, let's say that Barrett is the target, and he's put up alongside Melody and Drew. Yash has the reputation in the house of being the comp beast, but let's not forget that Barrett's also sneakily good at competitions himself.

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His performance in BB Comics was admittedly poor; he threw an HOH to Dee that he could've easily won, was one step away from defeating Kamu Kirk in a key veto competition, and was in the mix in many other competitions. However, he's going to be a hard person to get out, especially if the BB Blockbuster is still in play.

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I also don't see any Houseguest risking a backdoor option, with so few players left in the game. I think Angela and Dee would pitch a fit if they're put up as pawns, even if the goal is to attempt to backdoor Barrett. Plus, aligned or not, I think the last thing this house wants to do, Drew aside, is the Icons' bidding, and they'll find that out the hard way once this HOH comes.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We're in for an eventful week no matter who wins, and we'll see if my hunch is right about Drew being in more trouble than Barrett.