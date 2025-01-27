I Finally Binged Ted Lasso, And Here's Why I Would Be Excited And Concerned If Season 4 Happens

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away the ending of Ted Lasso. So, if you have not yet watched the series all the way through and you choose to read on, I recommend that you be cautious, Lucy Lawless.

At long last, I have watched Ted Lasso, following some much-needed encouragement from a good friend to get myself an Apple TV+ subscription. I still have to explore more of the best TV shows on Apple TV+ but I can already confidently call the Emmy-winning sports series one of my all-time favorite comedies.

So, with talk of a Ted Lasso Season 4 going around lately, you might be able to assume how I would feel if the story of an American college football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) hired to manage an English football team continues. Well, to be honest, I’m a little conflicted about it all. Allow me to explain, but first, let’s go over all we know about the potential for one of the best TV sitcoms in recent memory to receive a new season.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

There Have Been Hints At A Possible Ted Lasso Season 4

To be perfectly clear, as of January 2025, Ted Lasso Season 4 has not been confirmed, but has been a topic of discussion since not long after Season 3 concluded in May 2023. CinemaBlend’s own Riley Utley even came up with a few ideas of how Ted Lasso could continue that September but, since then, not one person involved with the series has been able to provide any concrete information on its fate.

The most recent evidence came from Ted Lasso cast member Nick Mohammad (a.k.a. Nate “The Wonder Kid” Shelley) who posted a video to X announcing that he is cancelling dates for his latest comedy tour because he is scheduled to film an unspecified project. Just as he discourages speculation over this project, he holds up a piece of paper that resembles Ted’s “Believe” poster. Now, this could just be the comedian being a playful troll, but there is part of me that hopes this is his way of dropping a big hint at the show’s future.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I Would Love To See More Of Richmond In Action

Speaking as someone who even briefly played soccer when I was a child, I cannot remember a time when I was ever interested in the sport (called football in the U.K.) before I started watching Ted Lasso. I guess all I needed was the right team to root for and the Greyhounds at AFC Richmond absolutely made the cut with their wonderfully diverse teammates and hilariously quirky staff.

While some characters took longer for me to warm to than others (such as Phil Dunster’s initially selfish Jamie Tartt), I came to love every one of them and was sad to see them deliver their (seemingly) final curtain call in the Season 3 finale, which prompted only one of many times the show has made me cry. Thus, I would love to see more of this refreshingly inspiring and heartwarming story, even if Ted remains in the States. However, on the other hand…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso Season 3 Ended The Story Perfectly

I think that Ted Lasso Season 3 could not have ended better. It boasts a perfectly bittersweet conclusion that sees Ted leaving Richmond to be closer to his son, Henry (Gus Turner), while Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is promoted to head coach and Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) stays, but shares ownership of the club with fans. It is one of the best TV series finales I have ever seen and, for that reason, I would be wholly content if it remained the series finale.

Because there are not enough TV shows that managed to go out on a high note like this, part of me genuinely hopes that the comedy has already joined that small batch of series with satisfying conclusions and leaves it where it ended. I think I would rather see it preserve the golden legacy it earned than potentially tarnish its reputation with a needless continuation.

Then again, there have been many acclaimed TV show revivals that proved successful, such as the fourth season of Veronica Mars and the still ongoing Doctor Who reboot, to name a few. If Ted Lasso Season 4 is destined to happen, I hope to be proven wrong and see it join high in the ranks among them.