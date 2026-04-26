‘Your Mates Are Just Howling.’ That Time Kit Harington Thought GOT Fans Wanted A Photo And Was Oh So Wrong

While Kit Harington has moved on to other projects since the series finale of Game of Thrones seven years ago, he’ll forever be remembered for his role as Jon Snow. The underdog journey of the character’s season one reputation as a “bastard” in the Stark family to eventually being declared King of the North is bound to draw in GOT fans. However, Harington reshared a hilarious story of the time he mistakenly thought fans of the HBO series wanted a photo with him, and his friends were “howling.”

You’d think being a major character in the cast of Game of Thrones should mean everyone would want to take a photo when recognized in public. However, Kit Harington got real on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the embarrassing moment that got his friends “howling” after thinking fans wanted a photo with him. Here’s the hilarious tale below:

You know when you get asked for a photo? And it’s usually a tourist, and you’re in the middle of London or something. And they come up, and maybe English isn’t their first language, and they’re like, ‘Photo?’ And you go—you know, you’re with your friends—and you’re like ‘Yeah, okay, sure.’ You walk up into the middle of their group of people and put your arms around them. And they go, ‘No, no! Big Ben. We want you to take a photo of us and Big Ben!’ And your mates are just howling! Of course, you thought it was about you. Of course you did.

Oh, I can only imagine how cringeworthy that moment was for bystanders to choose a clock tower over a major Game of Thrones star, as much of a landmark as it is. While Harington may have described this fan encounter moment as “excruciatingly embarrassing” before, these new details about the miscommunication being a language barrier issue and that it sent his friends “howling” is enough to crack me up!

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As much as this was a face-palm moment for Kit Harington, he wouldn’t be the first celebrity to go through this. While telling the story to Jimmy Fallon, the host got real with the British actor about fans mistaking him for Jimmy Kimmel when asked for a photo with him.

Even The Sixth Sense filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan questioned his fame when he saw a big crowd across the street, thinking they were all there to meet him, only to discover it was because they were all waiting for a bus. It shows even the biggest names in Hollywood can experience dumbfounded moments. But hey, they all laugh about it eventually.

Kit Harington’s Jon Snow spin-off may have been scrapped, but he still has other upcoming projects to increase his fandom with. He’s got some major 2026 TV releases, like the main role in A Tale of Two Cities coming to MGM+ and Count My Lies coming to your Hulu subscription. Harington also reunited with former GOT co-star Sophie Turner in the horror movie The Dreadful (which is streaming on your Amazon Prime subscription). With numerous, exciting projects like these, I’m sure those photo requests from fans will be nonstop in no time.

There’s nothing like competing against Big Ben to get your pals “howling” at the miscommunication. But, there’s no denying that Kit Harington’s got a better smile for photos than a clock tower does. You can recharge your fan frenzy by revisiting his role in Game of Thrones, streaming now on your HBO Max subscription.