A Knight Of The Seven Kingdom's Egg Actor Posted A Wild Throwback Pic Involving The Iron Throne, And I Love Peter Claffey's Response

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 is one of the best shows I've seen during the 2026 TV schedule thus far. So it's a shame it's over, and fans now have to wait for Season 2. The good news is that the cast is active on social media in the meantime. With that, series co-leads Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey's just had a great exchange on social media that was sparked by a throwback photo the former shared.

Weeks after wearing his Egg outfit to school for World Book Day, Ansell shared another wild photo to Instagram. The young actor showed a throwback picture that his mother took of him sitting on a street display of Game of Thrones' Iron Throne. This was years before he would be cast in AKOTSK, so the young actor couldn't help but flex how cool it was that they had this photo. Take a look:

A post shared by Dexter Sol Ansell (account managed by Debbie Ansell) (@dextersolansell) A photo posted by on

Dexter Sol Ansell claimed neither he nor his mother knew what the throne was. I would believe that, considering a child his age shouldn't be streaming Game of Thrones with an HBO Max subscription. What's even more wild, though, that he'd have this picture, only to go on and play a character who was named after the first Aegon who had it made.

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And, while Game of Thrones history tells us young Aegon will eventually rule the "Nine" Kingdoms, Season 1 shows him only just taking on the role of a squire alongside Ser Duncan. It's fitting then that co-star Peter Claffey popped up in the comments, perhaps to remind his young co-star he's not a king yet:

Do you want a clout in the ear…your Grace?

For those used to the 21st century slang definition of clout, that's not what Claffey is talking about here. He's talking about clapping Dexter Sol Ansell alongside the head near his ear, similar to how Ser Arlan of Pennytree did Ser Duncan when he was young.

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Of course, Peter Claffey is being facetious here and doesn't intend to actually hit Dexter Sol Ansell next time he sees him. The duo certainly likes to lean on the humor that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms thrives on (fortunately, not so much the poop humor).

It's a small exchange between them, but it already has me hungry for more episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Hopefully, the milestone-setting Thrones spinoff won't be on hiatus too long and fans can check out the continuing adventures of Dunk and Egg.

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Until then, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is available to binge on HBO Max (and could honestly be done in a single evening). A rewatch may be a solid way to bide time before House of the Dragon Season 3 arrives this June, which I'm also excited for.