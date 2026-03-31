A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Dexter Sol Ansell And Rooster's Steve Carell Met Up For The Ultimate HBO Crossover
I would be geeking out if I were there.
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When it comes to the 2026 TV schedule thus far, HBO is absolutely crushing it. It's still early, but I'm thinking A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Rooster will be in my top shows of the year, if not occupying the top two positions. I'm obsessed, so naturally, I was thrilled to see that Dexter Sol Ansell and Steve Carell recently crossed paths.
Ansell is always good for a surprising Instagram post, whether it's dressing as Egg for school or a random photo from years ago of him on the Iron Throne. Now, he's gone and delivered another banger post, talking about meeting the star of Rooster, Steve Carell. Take a look:
A post shared by Dexter Sol Ansell (account managed by Debbie Ansell) (@dextersolansell)
A photo posted by on
I was sitting here thinking about what Steve Carell has been in that the average 11-year-old would be interested in when it hit me. No, it's (probably) not The Office, Anchorman, or The 40-Year-Old Virgin, but the Despicable Me franchise. If I were an 11-year-old about to speak to the voice of Gru, I'd 100% be a little shook too.Article continues below
I also find it funny that Dexter Sol Ansell was shocked to find out Steve Carell enjoyed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, because I have to think he's heard that a lot lately. Rave reviews aside, there was a war between Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones fans online over one of the episodes. He's as big an HBO star these days as Carell, even if their resumes aren't the same.
All I have to say is it's a great time to have an HBO Max subscription, because these two guys are part of two of the best freshman shows in 2026 so far. The only downside right now is that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms won't be back until 2027, but at least we have Season 1 and Rooster to enjoy in the meantime.
For those who haven't started watching Rooster yet, this is one of Steve Carell's best roles he's played in a while. He's done a lot since The Office, but I think his role as Greg in Rooster will be the gig that finally wins him an Emmy, which is long overdue.
Assuming, of course, he isn't going up against that kid he's in the photo with, because I'm sure Dexter Sol Ansell is on the way to winning one himself eventually. Ultimately, I'm just happy that the Game of Thrones franchise is churning out great television again.
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Watch Rooster on HBO on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Readers can also check it out over on HBO Max, along with Season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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