How Kit Harington Cursed Himself To Be 'Naked About 90% Of The Time' In HBO's Industry
He said it's "entirely [his] own fault."
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Kit Harington is very aware of how naked he is in the season of Industry that aired on the 2026 TV schedule. He’s also very aware that he pretty much did this to himself. Now, you might be wondering how exactly he cursed himself into being “naked about 90% of the time” on this HBO show. Well, thankfully, he explained it all.
Noting that he’s “naked a lot” in Industry during his appearance on The Tonight Show, Kit Harington dove into detail about Season 4, which saw his character, Sir Henry Muck, in a spiral. Referring to how often he’s not clothed, the actor said:
That statement was met with lots of applause, which Harington was happy about. Then, when Jimmy Fallon asked him why he’s naked so often on the show, the actor replied with the following:Article continues below
Now, why was it his own fault? Well, Fallon asked how Harington got into this situation, and the Game of Thrones actor said:
To provide a few examples of this, during Season 4 of Industry, Harington found himself playing out moments where his character was wearing just a robe. At one point, there’s a sex scene that starts with him only in a towel. There’s also a scene where he can be seen naked in the shower. So, yeah, Sir Henry’s story featured little clothing, and Harington’s willingness to go there with scenes like that is (at least part of) the reason why.
I find this all quite funny for a few reasons. First, this all comes in the lead up to Harington releasing an upcoming horror film on the 2026 movie schedule called The Dreadful. In it, he and Sophie Turner play lovers, and they notably started making vomiting noises when they filmed their kissing scene. That stems from the fact that they played siblings for a very long time on Game of Thrones, so I see why he was hilariously apprehensive there, but not so much on Industry.
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Secondly, I am here for the fact that he admitted that this is probably his own fault. As he said, being game to do scenes like this was why they put more involving less clothing in the most recent season of the financial drama that’s available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.
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So, I guess now the question is: With the fifth and final season of Industry on the way, will Kit Harington be in it, and if he is, will his scenes involve more or less clothing? Well, according to him, he’s not sure if he’ll be back yet, but he said that “if it was the right story, [he’d] definitely be in it.” And if he is in it and wearing little to no clothing, we know who to blame.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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