Full House Cast Celebrates 35th Anniversary With Lots Of Throwback Pics And Bob Saget Love

On September 22, 1987, Full House made its premiere on ABC, introducing the world to the Tanner family. Bob Saget starred as widower Danny, who enlisted the help of brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and best friend Joey Gladstone to help him raise his three young girls after his wife’s death. America fell in love with the wholesome family hijinks, and a lot of that is likely due to the actual affection the actors developed for each other over the eight seasons. The cast proved again how strong that TV family dynamic remains , as they celebrated Full House’s 35th anniversary with sweet messages and throwback photos.

The TV Tanners stayed close following the end of the series in 1995, even reuniting in 2016 for the spinoff Fuller House (available to stream with a Netflix subscription ). The full strength of the actors’ relationships, though, wasn’t known by many until we saw them rally together following Bob Saget’s death in January. As the Full House cast looked back at the show that changed their lives three and a half decades ago, you can bet the Tanner patriarch was present in pics and stories and spirit. Dave Coulier, who played Danny’s BFF Joey, said on Instagram that he’s been blessed:

A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, shared some home video footage from 1994 that appeared to be from an outdoor photo shoot on a very windy day — with he and Lori Loughlin doing a commendable job of keeping Dylan and Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit (who played their toddlers Nicky and Alex ) entertained. Check out Stamos’ Instagram post :

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Candace Cameron Bure — the eldest Tanner sister DJ — said she remembered that day, and as per usual, there was a story about Bob Saget and his infinite kindness not far behind. She commented on John Stamos’ post:

Why are you making me cry? ❤️❤️ I remember how windy it was that day. I came out of the honeywagon and the door flew open and I fell down the steps and twisted my ankle. It swelled up and hurt. Of course Bob told me all the things I needed to do to help make it better and kept checking on me through the evening ❤️

Candace Cameron Bure shared her own sweet photos to mark the 35th anniversary of Full House’s premiere, as she noted that her life had changed for the better, and her TV sister Jodie Sweetin was equally grateful in her own post , as she thanked fans for welcoming them into our homes for so many years:

A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Stephanie Tanner actress noted in the caption that it was a bittersweet anniversary, as it was their first without Bob Saget. Saget’s wife, however, appeared in the comments to ensure his TV daughters were showered with love. Kelly Rizzo commented:

Love you all. Wow. 35 years. ❤️❤️

Even Scott Weinger got in on the Instagram fun with a hilarious image of his character Steve with DJ in period attire, as he joked about how long 35 years actually is.

Full House is 35 years old. These outfits were normal clothes back then. Happy birthday to my entire Full/Fuller House family. Love you DJ! #fullhouse #fullerhouse