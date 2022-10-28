Rihanna Released Her First Song In Years For Black Panther 2, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Of all the upcoming Marvel movies , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is poised to be the most impassioned. Besides what we already know , we know the film is positioned to tackle the untimely and tragic loss of the first film's star, Chadwick Boseman, with a meta-narrative that will focus on the death of the character T’Challa. Some of the film stars have been teasing for months how affecting the blockbuster filming was after the loss of Boseman. It makes sense to have music equally affecting to coincide with the release of a movie this sentimental and lovingly charged. And that's precisely what we have got with the release of Rihanna's new single, "Lift Me Up."

It has been rumored for weeks that the singer would have a featured single on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which she confirmed yesterday with a tease for the song posted to her Instagram . Well , " Lift Me Up" has finally been released , and fans have thoughts about the singer's first single in years. One fan posted on Twitter this hilariously appropriate Paul Rudd/Hot Ones meme to celebrate the song's release.

currently listening to a NEW Rihanna song pic.twitter.com/K7zN8ldGYXOctober 28, 2022 See more

Look at us, indeed. I also would never have thought this is where we would be after waiting nearly two and a half years since the last time Rihanna was featured on a new music release and even longer since she released her own new music.

Another fan on Twitter expressed just how overcome with emotion they were after hearing the song for the first time. They wrote:

Bitch I'm balling like she really blessed us.

Another Twitter user wrote they never thought they'd see the day: We have to agree, this has been a long time coming.

Never thought I’d see the day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/v6QGAElAvGOctober 28, 2022 See more

Another fan had the perfect tweet to celebrate the release of Rihanna's new track. They wrote:

It's so perfect.

It wasn’t only fans who were rejoicing about the Pop Stars' return to the limelight. Popular digital artist and art director BossLogic , famous for his many digital paintings depicting inspired fan castings, took to his Instagram to share his support for Rihanna's comeback. He wrote:

She is back! 🙌

You may know American singer and songwriter Jade Novah from her impeccable musical covers on Youtube (not coincidentally one of her most popular being Rihanna's Diamonds) and her NAACP Image Award nominated debut album, All Blue. The fellow singer expressed her excitement for the release of Lift Me Up. Novah wrote on Instagram:

Waiiitttttt!! 😩🙌🏾😍

While Rihanna has featured on a number of songs over the years, her last studio album, Anti, was released all the way back in 2016. You can't blame fans for being overwhelmed with anticipation for the singer's return after more than six years of waiting. The fact the singer's first single in so many years is also a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman is another reason for us all to be excited about the song's release.