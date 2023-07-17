The Blacklist Finale: Stars Reflect On Losing Megan Boone's Liz, And How It Felt To Play The Same Character For 10 Seasons
It's hard to believe The Blacklist is over.
After ten seasons, The Blacklist finally came to an end on NBC on Thursday, July 13, and it was a tear-jerker of a series finale. After the show closed out with an international manhunt, stars Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq reflected on their many years as Harold Cooper and Dembe, respectively. The duo opened up about their time on the show and losing their longtime co-star Megan Boone as Liz Keen.
When Megan Boone was announced to be leaving The Blacklist, it was a question of how the series would say goodbye to her beloved profiler. The decision to kill off Liz in the Season 8 finale definitely changed the series for good, and it was hard to watch how everyone struggled with the aftermath. As part of Harold Cooper’s task force, she brought a lot to the team. Harry Lennix – who played the assistant director of the FBI Counterterrorism Division – tells TV Insider just how Liz’s death affected both him as an actor and his character:
The Blacklist has lost stars over the years for different reasons, and Megan Boone’s exit was definitely hard to get through, especially since it called for the storyline to make some dramatic changes. When it was revealed that Harold and his wife took in Liz’s daughter Agnes, it was both heartfelt and heartbreaking. While Harry Lennix seems to have loved the opportunity to do that storyline for Harold, it’s clear that Boone’s absence on the show was definitely still felt.
That being said, being on a show for its entire run when that run is for ten seasons is impressive, and Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq had been on the series since the beginning. However, fans will remember that Tawfiq’s Dembe Zuma wasn’t a huge part of the show for the first two seasons, and because of that and more, he’s calling his journey on the NBC drama a blessing:
After Dembe rose to become a key character, it’s clear Hisham Tawfiq is grateful for the long ride that he had on The Blacklist. Going from recurring to series regular over ten seasons is impressive. Of course, Harry Lennix was a series regular from the start, and he expressed his gratitude for the show, reflecting on how much changed since the series first premiered in 2013:
With over 200 episodes and ten seasons, The Blacklist took fans, characters, and the cast on a ride. It’s not surprising that Harry Lennix and Hisham Tawfiq are grateful for their opportunity on the series. James Spader revealed how he felt about the show’s ending, even saying that it “completed a circle.” While it is going to be hard to move on from The Blacklist now that the show has ended, fans can always watch the last few episodes of the final season with a Peacock subscription or watch the first nine seasons with a Netflix subscription, as Season 10 will likely come to the streamer at a later date.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
