Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Just Reunited With His TV Mom, And Fans Have All The Sweet Comments

Young Sheldon was one of many shows that ended in 2024, but even months after the finale, it seems like the cast is still close. Not only have some of them continued to work together on its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, but they’ve also been reuniting off-camera. For example, Iain Armitage and his TV mom Zoe Perry recently got together, and both fans and the Sheldon actor had some sweet comments about the whole ordeal.

Throughout Young Sheldon’s seven-season run, Sheldon and Mary had a pretty special mother-son relationship, and that doesn’t seem to have stopped after filming wrapped. Armitage took to Instagram to share that he and Perry visited the White House together after being invited. He said the trip was “so special,” and he had the “best excuse to see Mama Zoe again!”

A post shared by Iain Armitage (@iain) A photo posted by on

It’s been a little over six months since Young Sheldon ended on the 2024 TV schedule, but it certainly feels like ages. Even though fans have seen Perry on Georgie & Mandy a couple of times, Armitage hasn’t stepped back into Sheldon’s shoes since May, and it’s making fans pretty nostalgic. Many took to the comments to share how much they’ve missed seeing them together, and I certainly feel that sentiment:

Zoe' s is great.... Iain we miss you 😢😢😢 a love -sullivancloy

The bestest mother son pairing on screen ever ❤️ -shubhendu205

MARY AND SHELDON WE MISSED YOU -elennarion

I miss young sheldon 😭 -houdiea

She literally raised you on young sheldon 😢 -roxannedaygo

Considering fans saw Perry reunite with almost every Cooper family member during Georgie & Mandy’s Thanksgiving episode, sans Armitage, it’s pretty emotional seeing the two together again.

Additionally, the young actor gave his on-screen mom her flowers in the comments of his post for her acting in the final episodes of Young Sheldon, which included the long-awaited and powerful death of Lance Barber’s George Sr. The funeral episode especially was a tough one to watch, even if Barber was hanging around in the background. However, it also showed off the cast's skills as performers. To that point, Armitage commented the following about Perry on his own IG post:

I think Zoe’s acting in the final episodes of Young Sheldon is so impressive and I was happy to get the chance to tell her this in person. I’m grateful for any excuse that gets me together with my castmate family. Getting to tell them how much they mean to me is great and getting to do it in the festive shadow of the People’s House is even better!

Whether or not Iain Armitage eventually reprises Sheldon Cooper for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, it’s clear that the Cooper family still means quite a lot to him and Zoe Perry. It also seems like fans have missed them more than anything and are probably just itching for Sheldon’s return. At the very least, regardless of whether he's reprising his role, this probably won’t be the last time that Sheldon and Mary have a mother-son reunion.

Meanwhile, since Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage won’t have a Christmas episode, fans may have to wait a little bit longer for Armitage’s possible return. Sheldon is at Caltech now, so he can’t just visit home whenever he wants. The series does occasionally bring him up, which is better than nothing. However, I'd still love to see Armitage back on screen as the iconic character.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, if fans want to see Sheldon, Mary, and the rest of the Cooper family, they can always use a Max subscription to stream all seven seasons of Young Sheldon.