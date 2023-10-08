The Curse: Release Date, Teaser And Other Things We Know About The Emma Stone And Nathan Fielder Comedy Miniseries

The Curse is coming to a TV near you soon – and we have all the details.

When it comes to some of the best TV shows out there, people often reference fantastic miniseries. There have been plenty that have come and gone and left their mark on TV society.

Plenty of awesome miniseries are out there, from the dangerous world of Chernobyl and the other shows you could watch that are like it, to the fantastic Love and Death cast in their own series. And now, we have The Curse coming soon, starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder.

But what is this miniseries going to be about? And who else is going to star? Here is what we know so far about The Curse.

The Curse will first premiere on November 10th, 2023, to Paramount+ subscribers before making its on-air debut on November 12th, 2023. This is because The Curse is a miniseries on Showtime, and those who have the Showtime add-on on Paramount+ will first get access to the show. There will also be ten episodes for viewers to watch.

The miniseries is also set to premiere on October 12th at the New York Film Festival, where attendees will see the first three episodes. Either way, this will surely be a great show to check out as part of the 2023 TV schedule .

Nathan Fielder And Emma Stone Star

As mentioned above, The Curse will star Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in the lead roles. From the photos on the press site, the captions confirmed that their character names will be Asher and Whitney.

Emma Stone is known for a variety of movies. Not only did she win an Academy Award for her starring role in La La Land, but she also appeared in various other films showing off her actress skills in comedy and dramas. Her most prominent features include the hilarious teen comedy Easy A, Cruella, The Favourite, Zombieland, The Help, and The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

Stone has also gotten to flex her acting skills in Maniac, another great miniseries over at Netflix.

Nathan Fielder is primarily known for his comedy. He created the incredibly successful parody reality show Nathan for You (with the best and most ridiculous schemes ) and another major TV series on HBO called The Rehearsal, which has garnered a second season. He's also appeared in films like The Night Before, The Disaster Artist, and more.

Honestly, this is a pair I wasn't expecting, but they'll rock the rolls they were given.

Benny Safdie, Corbin Bernsen And More Co-Star

Benny Safdie (co-director of Uncut Gems), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), and Constance Shulman (Orange is the New Black) will also have roles in The Curse. We also know that Safdie will play Dougie in the miniseries, but we are unaware of the other character names at this time.

Check Out The Teaser Trailer For The Curse

If you're interested in The Curse, check out the first look down below. While not much is shown in the teaser trailer, viewers can get their first look at Stone and Fielder in their lead roles and the tone The Curse will be leaning toward.

The Curse Follows A Couple Allegedly Cursed While Starring In An HGTV Show

The Curse is a miniseries unlike anything any of us have seen before. The new show will follow the story of a newly married couple who co-star in a new home improvement show. While they try to conceive a child and work on their project, they are allegedly disturbed by a curse that shakes their relationship.

From here, the premise sounds a little like a horror genre. You especially get those creepy vibes just from the teaser trailer, but The Curse is said to be a comedy. Paramount+ and Showtime say it's a "genre-bending series," so this premise certainly interests me.

Nathan Fielder And Benny Safdie Are Co-Creators

Something else we know is that Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, two of the series' stars, also co-created The Curse. Josh Safdie, a frequent collaborator with his brother, also executive produces.

In an interview that Safdie did with G.Q. in July 2023, he said that the show originated from his friendship with Fielder and how, since they were both fans of the other, they ended up meeting, becoming friends, and having the same ideas. Nathan Fielder confirmed this in the same interview:

In those initial hangouts, it was clear we were on a similar wavelength. We both think a lot about tone and realism. We weren't even intending to collaborate on a project actually, it just sort of happened organically the second time we hung out.

Safdie also revealed a little more about the show and what it's going to be like, specifically about Fielder and Stone's characters:

They live in an area called Española, which is close to Santa Fe. And that's where they're building their new homes. They have a very different way of gentrifying the community. They want to do it ethically, and they want to do it in a way that doesn't hurt anybody. So they want to make a show about that. And you follow their lives as they're doing it.

I'm so excited. Can November get here already?

A24 Co-Produced The Curse

Another important thing is that A24 co-produced The Curse with Showtime, which is significant news.

A24 has become a massive influence over the last decade. There have been some great A24 movies in general, and I love the best A24 horror movies because they are just so creepy. But the studio has gone on to create some of the best films of the last few years. They even made Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2022, which went on to win Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars .

Truly, A24 co-producing this means it will be good, and we will all be sitting down every week to check it out.

Daniel Lopatin Composed The Score

The last thing to mention is that Daniel Lopatin composed the score for The Curse. Daniel Lopatin, known professionally as Oneohtrix Point Never, revealed the news on his Instagram page (via Stereogum ) in January 2023.

Lopatin had previously worked with Safdie when he co-directed Uncut Gems with his brother, Josh Safdie. Lopatin composed the soundtrack album for one of the best Adam Sandler movies, which became a major hit.

Indeed, there is much to look forward to regarding The Curse, and this is just the beginning. We must wait until November, but I don't have the patience. I need October to go by quickly, stat.