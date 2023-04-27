Love And Death Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

HBO is killing it these days. They have had success story after success story with many of their television series, whether it be the post-apocalyptic The Last of Us game adaptation, or the drama-heavy Succession, or even the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon , HBO has put out so many amazing shows. And now, they are only going to continue their winning streak with HBO's Love and Death.

The miniseries, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, follows the real-life story of Candy Montgomery, who was accused of the murder of her best friend, Betty Gore, who happened to be married to the man that Candy was having an affair with. The miniseries is full of stars, so here is where you’ve seen the Love and Death cast before.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Elizabeth Olsen (Candy Montgomery)

Starting off this list strong is Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Candy Montgomery in Love and Death and is the main character that we are following. Olsen has blown up over the last decade thanks to her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , where she plays Wanda Maximoff, otherwise known as The Scarlet Witch. She took on this role for several movies, as well as a television series, and while we’re not sure about her future in the MCU , she was such a huge part of it.

Other than that, Elizabeth Olsen has done so much in the world of movies and television. Some of the films that you might have seen her in besides the MCU would be Kodachrome, Martha Mercy May Marlene, Silent House, Godzilla, I Saw the Light, Very Good Girls, Kill Your Darlings alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Liberal Ats, Ingrid Goes West, and Wind River, among many others.

Olsen has also done some work in television before this show. As stated before, she was in WandaVision , but she was also in the limited series, Sorry For Your Loss, which won her plenty of acclaim.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jesse Plemons (Allan Gore)

Next up on this list is Jesse Plemons, who plays Allan Gore in Love and Death. Plemons has been making a name for himself in television for some time, with roles in shows such as Friday Night Lights and Breaking Bad really putting him in the spotlight. His part on that latter series was so influential that he reprised it in the sequel film, El Camino, several years later, in 2019.

Other television shows that Plemons has been a part of include the second season of Fargo, as well as a guest role on Black Mirror, which got him an Emmy nomination.

Plemons has also been very successful in film, as well, appearing in such movies like I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Power of the Dog (which got him an Academy Award nomination ), Judas and the Black Messiah, The Irishman, Other People, Jungle Cruise and more. Truly, someone who has exploded over the last several years.

(Image credit: HBO)

Lily Rabe (Betty Gore)

Lily Rabe plays Betty Gore in Love and Death, and she is someone you may be very familiar with from television.

I primarily know Rabe from her time on the Ryan Murphy created show , American Horror Story, but she also recently had a major role in the Apple TV+ series, Shrinking. Other than that, some of her best TV includes The Undoing, The Underground Railroad ( an excellent show on Amazon Prime ), The First Lady and The Whispers.

Rabe has also appeared in films like Vice, Miss Stevens, Pawn Sacrifice, All Good Things, What Just Happened, The Tender Bar and more.

(Image credit: HBO)

Patrick Fugit (Pat Montgomery)

Moving on, Patrick Fugit plays Pat Montgomery in Love and Death, and he’s primarily known for his roles in several movies. You might recognize him from films such as Almost Famous, Horseman, Spun, First Man, Queen of Earth, Alex and the List, White Oleander, Gone Girl, The Good Life, and most recently, 2022’s Babylon.

Fugit has also had roles on television, including a recurring part in Treadstone, and a main role in Outcast. He also did motion-capture and voice work for The Last of Us Part II, which is getting an adaptation in The Last of Us Season 2.

(Image credit: HBO)

Krysten Ritter (Sherry Cleckler)

Next up on the list is Krysten Ritter, who plays Sherry Cleckler. The actress is primarily known for her television work, and became really well-known when she played Jane Margolis in Breaking Bad, but received even more acclaim when she took on the role of Jessica Jones in Jessica Jones , a role she also reprised in The Defenders on Netflix.

Other than that, she also had a lead role in the television show, Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, as well as a recurring role in Veronica Mars and Gravity. Some of her best movies that she’s done include Slingshot, She’s Out Of My League, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Vamps, Big Eyes, The Hero, and the Veronica Mars movie.

(Image credit: HBO)

Tom Pelphrey (Don Crowder)

Next up on the cast list is To Pelphrey, who plays Don Crowder in the show. Some of the movies that you might have seen him in before include The Girl is in Trouble, Tiger Lily Road, Mank, American Murderer and more. He was also in 2022’s She Said.

Pelphrey is known more for his roles in television. He had a major role in the Netflix series Ozark, and has had main roles in shows such as Iron Fist, Outer Range, As The World Turns, Guiding Light and others.

(Image credit: HBO)

Keir Gilchrist (Pastor Ron Adams)

Keir Gilchrist plays Pastor Ron Adams in Love and Death, and was in plenty of movies and TV shows beforehand. Some of his biggest filme roles thus far have been in Dead Silence, Just Peck, It Follows, Castle in the Ground, An Intrusion, Flashback, and more.

Gilchrist also had several main roles in shows such as The Winner and United States of Tara, but is primarily known for his main role on Atypical.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Elizabeth Marvel (Pastor Jackie Ponder)

Last but not least is Elizabeth Marvel, who plays Pastor Jackie Ponder. Some of the films you might recognize her from include Holy Rollers, You Hurt My Feelings, Dark Waters, Gifted, Swallows, Aloha, Pretty Bird and The Congressman, among others.

She’s also had main roles in shows such as The Dropout, House of Cards, Helstrom, The District, Fargo, and she can currently be seen on Peacock's Mrs. Davis.

With such an impressive cast, it would be no wonder if you've seen each of them in several other shows or movies. I can’t wait to see what they do next after Love and Death.