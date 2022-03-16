The Goldbergs' Wendi McLendon-Covey Breaks Silence On Jeff Garlin's Departure From The ABC Show

It’s fair to say that The Goldbergs has been feeling the effects of Jeff Garlin’s absence. Near the end of 2021, it was revealed that the 59-year-old actor had been under investigation for three years due to alleged physical and verbal conduct that made a number of his colleagues uncomfortable. By December, Garlin addressed the rumors and ultimately chose to walk away from the show. Around the same time, though, reports confirmed that his character would be kept around. The show, as a result, has found some creative ways to handle Murray Goldberg and, after one person spoke out about it, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey chose to break her silence on the matter.

Due to Jeff Garlin’s absence, The Goldbergs has been utilizing body doubles and superimposing his face during post-production. The method has drawn mixed responses, with viewers making jokes about the creepy-looking CGI . Amid the hoopla, a journalist took to Twitter to share a clip from a recent episode and drop some thoughts about how the sitcom should hande the TV patriarch moving forward:

They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin’s character because the workarounds they’ve been using this season ain’t working.

Numerous users have since commented on the post, with many seemingly in agreement with the assessment. When Wendi McLendon-Covey spotted it, she was direct when addressing the way the show is operating in the aftermath of her co-star’s departure:

Thanks for the great suggestion Noel! This season threw us for a loop because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We're doing our best.

The assertion that Jeff Garlin doesn’t want to be part of the production somewhat lines up with sentiments the comedian himself allegedly made in the lead-up to his exit. Days before he left The Goldbergs , Garlin held a stand-up comedy performance in November 2021. While phones weren’t allowed at the venue, a journalist jotted down the comic’s thoughts and claimed that he criticized the show during the event. While he did express pride in the long-running comedy’s success, he apparently said that it’s not made for viewers like him. And when asked why he took the role in the first place, he purportedly yelled, “Money!”

Things still seem to be moving right along for the show, though. Shortly after the Murray actor’s departure, the series received some good news , as it was confirmed that ABC ordered four additional episodes for Season 9. As of right now, a tenth season has yet to be announced, but that increased episode order could bode well for Wendi McLedon-Covey and her co-stars.