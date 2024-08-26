8 Years After The Good Wife Ended, Its Creators Are Bringing Another Legal Drama To CBS And I Am Pumped

It’s been eight years since The Good Wife ended, but the legal drama lived on in spinoffs The Good Fight (which remains exclusive to those with a Paramount+ subscription) and Elsbeth, whose second season premieres on CBS during the Fall TV schedule. Creators Robert and Michelle King are already staying pretty busy with the crime procedural Elsbeth, but the duo will return to the legal drama genre for a new CBS show, and I am so pumped.

The Kings are developing a new series that's tentatively titled Cupertino and is described as “David vs. Goliath legal show set in Silicon Valley,” according to Deadline. They are writing the script for the series and serving as executive producers alongside Liz Glotzer forking Size Productions. CBS Studios will be the producing studio, marking the latest collaboration between the studio and the Kings during their 15-year partnership.

Considering Robert and Michelle King were behind The Good Wife, which ran for seven seasons on CBS and was considered to be one of the best shows on television, I’m more than excited to see what could come from Cupertino. While they were also behind the legal drama spinoff The Good Fight, that was on Paramount+ specifically, so Cupertino will indeed mark the Kings’ first legal drama on CBS since the end of The Good Wife. And any judge and jury would agree that it's about time.

As of now, not too much else has been revealed about Cupertino, with the synopsis and casting yet to arrive. Just from the brief description, though, it sounds like a show you won’t want to miss. Depending on storyline and where the Kings plan to take the series, perhaps it can be their next growing legal drama franchise? The possibilities are certainly endless for now.

News of Cupertino comes just days after the Kings’ CBS-turned-Paramount+ supernatural thriller Evil ended after four seasons. The series finale premiered on August 22, and while a lot of people think it’s a no-brainer that the show should be saved, there’s no indication that it will happen. Things could always change, though, and luckily, there are plenty of similiar series that fans can watch in the meantime.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+) 10 Shows Like Evil And How To Watch Them

Meanwhile, news of the new series also comes just weeks before the second season of Elsbeth premieres on October 17 on CBS. Even though Elsbeth is not a legal drama like its predecessors, it still became a breakout hit on the network and presumably had an impact on this latest series development.

At the very least, knowing that it’s been far too long since Robert and Michelle King have dipped their toes in the genre on CBS makes the prospect of another Robert and Michelle King legal drama coming to the network in the future makes it that much more exciting. And I really hope it happens.