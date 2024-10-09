The Office’s Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey And More Show Support After Jenna Fischer Reveals Breast Cancer Battle

It's been over a decade since one of the best sitcoms of all time , The Office, ended its successful nine-season run. However, it doesn’t mean the Dunder Mifflin crew doesn’t pull together like a family when support is most needed. Jenna Fischer, who's known for playing receptionist-turned-saleswoman Pam Beesly, just revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. With that, she's received overwhelming support from Office castmates Mindy Kaling and Angela Kinsey as well as other stars.

Jenna Fischer revealed on her Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last December. The actress laid out the entire situation in a truly candid post. You can read below for details on the comedic actress’ health journey, from learning about her diagnosis to undergoing treatment and then becoming cancer-free:

Reading the beloved actress’ story is enough to make a person emotional. There are a lot of takeaways that come from the Emmy nominee's vulnerable messages, chief among them being the importance of women getting breast cancer screenings. Like the Hall Pass star said, she was very fortunate for to get tested when her cancer was in stage one or her diagnosis could have become a lot worse with time.

Additionally, it's wonderful to hear about the massive amount of support the Blades of Glory actress received amid her health struggles. It signifies that tragedy presents the opportunity for people to show all of the love they can muster for someone who could really use it. Jenna Fischer couldn’t finish her post without thanking her husband Lee Kirk, who she fell in love with when he directed her in The Giant Mechanical Man, for being present every step of the way. I'd say she’s very lucky to have a dedicated spouse like him by her side.

Under the 50-year-old star's IG post were a host of loving comments from fans and fellow actors alike. Aside from some of her Office cohorts, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Garner and others also weighed in with sweet sentiments. Check those out:

❤️ - Mindy Kaling

I love you and I’m so glad you're sharing. I got your back, always. ❤️ - Angela Kinsey

We love you, Jenna ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for sharing and for inspiring. - Ellie Kemper

You already know how much I love you and how incredibly proud of you I am. But I just want to say it again; I love you and by sharing your story you’re helping so many women and saving so many lives. You’re just the best. 💖💖💖💖 - Olivia Munn

[Jenna Fischer] I’m so happy to hear your beating this with all your amazing strength and the love that continues to surround you. Kick cancers butt girl! - Tiffani Thiessen

Congratulations, [Jenna Fischer] !! I’m so grateful to know you’re on the other side and cancer free! - Jennifer Garner

🩷🩷🩷 - Candace Cameron Bure

Most would probably agree that it's wonderful to have friends. It’s so meaningful to see stars like Tiffani Thiessen, Candace Cameron Bure and Jennifer Garner -- who are all breast cancer awareness advocates -- showing support. Also, this year, Olivia Munn confirmed her own breast cancer diagnosis , so she's had her own experiences. There's a lot of power in having a community, and that seems to be what the Promotion star possesses.

Even though the cast of The Office has been on numerous TV shows and movies since the final episode aired in 2013, they still have Office reunion moments . Whether it’s getting together for drinks, sharing selfies, attending a virtual wedding or reuniting on SNL for Steve Carell , the love still seems to be there.

In fact, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have their own podcast, Office Ladies, where they reveal juicy stories about their time on the NBC sitcom. They've discussed various topics like why the show ended with Season 9 and the emotional letter co-star John Krasinski left in the teapot for Fischer to read. The Top 50 podcast plans to have an “Office Ladies 6.0” with new interviews, set stories, “deep dives” into random topics, and rewatching their hit mockumentary series from the beginning starting on November 11th.