The Olsen Twins Just Turned 37 And Yes, Their Net Worth Is Way Greater Than Yours

Typically, when we talk about actors and their net worth we’d discuss the blockbuster films they’ve been in and some business enterprises they're involved with. However, when it comes to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , who have been retired from acting for over a decade now, the likely sources of their income stem from different places, specifically their fashion empire. Now, with the Olsen twins having just turned 37, their alleged net worth is apparently $500 million combined, and I think it’s safe to say that net worth is for sure greater than yours.

Can You Believe Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Are 37?

Age and net worth are but a number, however, when you look at these famous twins’ age and the alleged amount of money they make it's staggering. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turned 37 on June 13, and I bet to many it feels like yesterday that they were watching the two as little babies on Full House .

The twins graced our screens in 1987 for the first time in the classic sitcom and then went on to star in the iconic Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley throughout the mid-’90s and early ‘00s. Growing up with child celebrities who are constantly on TV, sometimes it’s tough to comprehend that they’re actually adults now. However, these twins have really come into their own outside of acting as entrepreneurs.

So, between the residuals they likely still get for projects like Full House (because so many are still watching the classic with a Hulu or Max subscription ), and what they earn with the work they’re doing now, it’s no wonder their net worth is so high at the age of 37.

The Olsen Twins’ Net Worth Is 100% Greater Than Yours

Apparently, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s net worth is about $500 million combined according to Hello Magainze . Noting that the twins haven’t appeared in a significant on-screen role since 2011 and 2004, respectively, they each have their own net worth of about $250 million.

That’s a massive number, and to me, it’s hard to comprehend making that much money. However, for the Olsens, this reported net worth makes sense considering how much other make-up and fashion moguls make as well as looking into how much other sitcom stars make, even after their shows have finished airing.

For example, Kim Kardashian is actually worth more than Kylie Jenner these days. Her reported net worth of $780 million likely comes from a few different streams of income including KKW Beauty and SKIMS, not to mention she’s also one of the stars of the hit reality series The Kardashians. Another prime example of someone who has raked in the big bucks is Kaley Cuoco, whose net worth is allegedly $100 million, and one-tenth of that money reportedly comes from what she makes off The Big Bang Theory’s syndication alone.

Comparatively, the Olsen Twins have assets like Kardashian and Cuoco, which makes that $500 million combined net worth a bit more comprehendible.

Why Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsens’ Net Worth Is Likely So High

There are a lot of reasons why Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens’ net worth is reportedly $500 million combined.

Let’s start at the beginning though. They began working on Full House before they could walk, and by the end of the show’s run in 1995 they were apparently making $80,000 per episode according to Hello Magazine. Last fall, Full House celebrated its 35th anniversary , and considering its consistent popularity, I’d imagine the twins are still making money from the hit sitcom.

Along with Full House and their other on-screen adventures, they are also the owners of the media and retail company Dual Star Entertainment, which their parents launched in 1993. Adding to this, the two founded their luxury brand The Row in 2006, which now has 200+ stores around the globe where it sells its items for a very high price point. Reportedly, the Olsens’ fashion brand does $100 to $200 million in sales each year. Along with The Row, they also have other brands like Elizabeth and James, StyleMint and Olsenboye.

Overall, while it's hard to comprehend that a person could make $250 million in a year, taking a look into Mary-Kate and Ashley’s career gives good reasons as to why their net worth is reportedly so high. Also, we can’t forget that they’ve literally been working about as long as they’ve been alive, so I’d say they deserve to be making bank at 37 and thriving as TV-icons-turned-fashion-moguls.