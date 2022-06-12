The Originals Star Joseph Morgan Opens Up About Being Asked ‘Again And Again’ To Appear On Legacies Ahead Of His Return

The CW’s supernatural drama Legacies was among the many shows to be cancelled last month, and it marked the end of the fictional universe started by The Vampire Diaries in 2009. Ahead of Thursday's series finale, TVD vet Kat Graham has spoken out about her refusal to return, yet another star will make an appearance: Joseph Morgan. The star, who portrayed Niklaus Mikaelson on both TVD and The Originals, has now opened up being asked "again and again" to reprise his role.

Fans of The Originals surely remember the heartbreaking series finale, in which Klaus and Elijah sacrificed each other for the greater good and saved the former's daughter, Hope, in the process. Legacies has explored the aftermath of that fateful episode with Hope Mikaelson, who recently proved that she is her father’s daughter. So theoretically, this would be the perfect time for a reunion between the two.

Joseph Morgan took to Instagram to share a video he recorded before filming his scene in the upcoming finale, noting that Klaus has remained in his heart, and he’s taken notice of fans' desire to have him back in the fold:

You know I’ve been asked again and again to make an appearance on Legacies, and it never felt right… until now. Now it feels right. So, I hope you enjoy this and feel as passionate as I do. This one is for you guys.

In 2020, Joseph Morgan opened up about why he wasn’t interested in returning as Klaus anytime soon. At the time, he didn't want to return in a flashback or as a ghost since the conclusion of The Originals felt like it was “really the end” for the character. So two years later, the time is finally right and, whether or not it was indeed the persistent inquires from fans that spurred his decision, I'm just glad he's back. Check out his post down below:

As of right now, it’s unclear as to exactly how much of Klaus fans will see in the finale. The penultimate installment definitely set up an emotional series finale, meaning that fans could be in an eventful hour of TV this coming week. At this point, there's honestly no telling how things might come to an end. And considering the show's abrupt cancellation, one can only hope that there's some sense of closure.

During its run, Legacies featured a decent amount of guest stars from both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Just recently, there was even a Mikaelson family reunion of sorts, as Hope was seeing hallucinations of her family. That's enough to make one even more curious regarding how Klaus will be brought back after all this time. (On a side note, I'd also love for Phoebe Tonkin to make a surprise appearance as Hayley.) Whatever happens, though, I'm sure the writers and the returning Joseph Morgan are going to give persistent viewers all the feels as this franchise comes to an end.

Don’t miss Joseph Morgan's return as Klaus Mikaelson when the series finale of Legacies airs Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW! And check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for info on the other shows premiering and returning in the coming months.