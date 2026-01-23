Why It Seems Like A 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Couple Might Be Lying About Their Storyline

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is my favorite reality television show on the 2026 TV schedule, so it's breaking my heart to hear the latest allegation that the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff might've faked a storyline. Fans and even former cast members have accused the TLC series of fakery over the years, and it's rearing its head again with a couple I didn't suspect.

Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena have been favorites of mine since the season premiere, and their ongoing storyline of her allegedly being forced to give her family money has captivated me with every reveal. As mentioned, however, there's some evidence that the entire storyline might be a ruse. If true, I can't help but wonder how much of this is legitimate if the couple met long before cameras ever started rolling.

There Are Photos Suggesting Forrest And Sheena Met Long Before The Show Ever Filmed

Starcasm has found photos posted by Sheena's parents, the same ones Forrest was shocked to learn were wealthy, that he spent Christmas with them at the bed and breakfast in the Philippines back in 2023. The post is no longer up on the B&B Instagram page, but other 90 Day Fiancé insider accounts posted screenshots of the photos as well.

Right now, a few theories are rolling around regarding these photos. The first is that Forrest and Sheena lied about their storyline to get on television, with the second being that producers concocted a storyline to make them more compelling, and everyone played along. The third option is that 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days filmed this storyline in 2023, though some have already pointed out that a calendar in an episode clearly showed the season was filmed in 2025.

Forrest Traveling To The Philippines Before The Show Filmed Reshapes This Entire Storyline

Assuming Forrest had previously visited the Philippines to see Sheena and her family before the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, it completely upends the entire storyline. Not only would Forrest know exactly who her parents are and what they do for a living, but I presume his mother would as well.

Additionally, Sheena's parents would likely know about Forrest being unemployed. It's hard to imagine how any of this storyline is authentic beyond it being the first time that his mother met her family. Obviously, we can't say with explicit certainty that 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days faked this storyline, but the evidence presented feels pretty damning.

If there's any small comfort in all parties involved putting on a show for the camera, perhaps this means that Forrest and his mom aren't that casual about discussing sex. I'm going to go ahead and believe that's true, just for my own sake, but personally, I think I'm going to take the rest of this storyline with a grain of salt unless we get some explanation.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm not counting on any allegations being addressed when this series finally reaches the tell-all phase, but I would love an explanation from Sheena or Forrest at some point.