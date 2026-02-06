90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Is Off This Week, But There's A Big Reason Why People Are Speculating About Lisa

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is my go-to show when Sunday nights roll around on the 2026 TV schedule, as it consistently delivers some of the best drama on reality TV this year. Unfortunately, those hoping for more on Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena's drama or updates on other storylines will be disappointed this week, as the series is taking a break for the weekend.

Luckily, there's an interesting update on Lisa, who we last saw revealing her natural hair to Daniel shortly before meeting his friends for the first time. For those not in the loop, there's some interesting news to share regarding her and social media, but before getting into that, let's talk about why the show is taking the weekend off.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Will Skip Super Bowl Weekend

Sorry to those who won't be watching Super Bowl LX on Sunday, but TLC has decided to hold off on airing 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days that night so as not to compete. This isn't incredibly uncommon, as the Super Bowl is often one of the biggest television events of the year in the United States, though I am a bit surprised TLC didn't opt to drop the episode earlier, like other series available with an HBO Max subscription.

There's a bit of a scandal surrounding Lisa online as of late, as people noticed her commenting on the social media posts of another young Nigerian man. After MerryPants and others spotted and shared multiple screenshots of her commenting on this mystery man's posts, many of them were deleted. That said, CinemaBlend was able to see and confirm one of the comments in which Lisa called the man "sexy as f---" before it was also deleted.

The comments raised a lot of questions from 90 Day Fiancé fans, who had a lot of reactions to the posts:

Oh yeah I'm pretty sure this one will work out too. The new wig is solid proof 😭🤣 - monettelucillenoir

Soooooo I'm guessing we'll see her in future seasons??? 😬😬😬 - penguin_gloglo

Usman is dm'ing her as we speak - lustforlifelaura

I’m guessing her and 1st Nigerian prince are done if she’s trying to search for another one - _yvonneo

I have a question I haven't seen anyone else ask, and that's why were the comments deleted? Is it possible that Lisa and Daniel are still together, and the internet caught her creeping on another man's profile? Of course, it's also possible that this is Lisa's new love interest, and maybe she deleted the comments to try to keep an air of mystery around what's next for her in 90 Day Fiancé now that fans are on the trail.

Perhaps Lisa doesn't know this man at all, and there's no romance between them. Really, we don't know anything for certain, so all we can do is speculate at this point.

If Lisa and Daniel are done, it would appear they aren't the only couple to split from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' latest season. Rick Van Vactor and Trisha seem to be done after he finally confessed to cheating on her. It did feel like Lisa was rethinking her future with Daniel after he confessed he loves her because she provides financial support, but we can only wait and see until we have more info to go off of.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days will return with a new episode on Sunday, February 15th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC. I'm hype for the Super Bowl, but have to admit I will miss seeing the show just a little bit between all the commercials and halftime show.