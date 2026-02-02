90 Day Fiancè: Before The 90 Days’ Showed Daniel's Real Interest In Lisa, And It's Kind Of Bumming Me Out

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Initial Descent." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I'm desperately trying to find the joy in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, but every storyline keeps letting me down. We have Forrest Atwood-Mckenzie and Sheena potentially lying about their storyline, and Rick Van Vactor criticizing Trisha's potential as a future wife while hiding that he cheated on her. With the former not on the episode this week and Rick finally confessing, I turned my attention to Lisa and Daniel. I hoped I'd find some happiness with them in this latest episode, but it only made me sad.

We're now a few episodes into Lisa's visit to Nigeria, which started with Daniel greeting her with a parade and a marriage proposal. Now that she's secured the ring and his uncle's approval, she's still in need of assurance that her decade-plus younger fiancé truly loves her. The latest episode saw her go to his friends for confirmation, and I'm not sure she got the answer she wanted.

The Reasons Daniel Loves Lisa Are Not The Reason She Wants To Be Loved

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' opened Lisa's segment with an attempt to ditch the wig that she'd been wearing ever since she landed in Nigeria. When she appeared in front of Daniel with her natural short hair, he told her she must put the wig back on because she looked old. The comment clearly hurt Lisa, who had previously feared that Daniel wouldn't accept her natural appearance.

Lisa put the wig on, however, and met Daniel's friends and grilled them in an attempt to find out if he really loved her. She had her doubts after being contacted by a woman who said he tried to woo her over the internet, and seemed to be in search for an American woman to marry.

Daniel and his buddies brushed off Lisa's story and said she had nothing to worry about. Why? Well, why would he want to mess up the situation he's currently in, where he has a woman supporting him financially?

Lisa wanted confirmation that the man she was marrying truly loved her, and it seemed the answer was "As long as you continue to provide." I can't help but hurt for her, especially since she doesn't seem to be at a point where she's willing to walk away from Daniel even after all that.

I Wonder How Daniel Will Behave Once He Learns All Of Lisa's Secrets

As sad as it is for Lisa, she may unintentionally get the last laugh once she reveals the whole truth of what she's been hiding from Daniel. As we first learned when this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff kicked off on the 2026 TV schedule, Lisa has exclusively been with women in the past two decades, and is still currently married to another woman.

I have to wonder how Daniel's attitude toward Lisa may change when he learns that his path to the United States will be more difficult than her applying for the K1 Visa. Will he be understanding and patient, or perhaps decide it may be best to cut his losses and find another woman from the U.S. who doesn't need a divorce before even beginning another marriage process?

Typically, I don't like when 90 Day Fiancé paints the narrative around a foreigner that they're mainly in the relationship so they can come to the United States. In this case, I'm ok with it, only because Daniel is pretty brazen about the reasons he's with Lisa. I feel like I'm watching an elongated version of Debbie and Oussama's storyline from The Other Way Season 4, which fortunately ended with her coming to her senses.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season may be bumming me out on multiple levels, but it is very entertaining. I'm hoping for a happy ending for Lisa, no matter how things shake out with Daniel.