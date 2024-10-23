‘Alright Now, Snoop, We Hear You Sir’: The Voice Coaches Took The Stage Together, And Fans Had Wild Reactions To The Rapper Singing The Eagles

The Battles continued on October 22, as Season 26 of The Voice aired for a second night this week on the 2024 TV schedule . However, before the competition got underway, the four superstar coaches took the stage for a group performance of an Eagles hit, and as wild as it was to see so many genres of music represented on stage at the same time, I was blown away by how good they sounded together. Snoop Dogg in particular struck a chord (literally) with fans, and they had some wild reactions to the rapper breaking out his singing voice.

Snoop Dogg has been a refreshing addition to NBC’s singing competition, winning over everybody from Melissa Peterman on a crossover with Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place to Michael Bublé’s 6-year-old daughter . I think he won over even more of the audience as well on Tuesday night, as he joined McEntire, Bublé and Gwen Stefani for a performance of “Heartache Tonight.” Check it out below:

Coaches Bublé, Gwen, Reba and Snoop Perform the Eagles' "Heartache Tonight" | The Voice | NBC - YouTube Watch On

It seemed inevitable that Snoop Dogg would make a good coach on The Voice , given his eclectic taste in music, experience as a record producer and passion for uplifting those around him. But you’re telling me he can sing too? So many comments on that YouTube video expressed shock at hearing the rapper take on a classic rock hit, including:

Alright now, Snoop, we hear you Sir. – capricorn726

– capricorn726 Snoop singing a part in an Eagles song. Crazy ❤❤ Love them all – lross3565

– lross3565 Snoop and Bublé harmonizing was amazing! Everyone's talking about Reba and Gwen, and for good reason, but that was powerful. – dragonwithamonocle

– dragonwithamonocle Lots of rappers have good singing Vocals low-key 🔥 snoop has been solidified. – Young_gxi

– Young_gxi I did not expect this out of Snoop. Wow!! – juliesmith3144

Some fans watching The Voice simply took a step back to marvel at the pop culture phenomenon we’d just witnessed, with one fan posting on X (Twitter) :

If you had said 25 years ago that Snoop would be singing a country song on stage with Reba and Gwen Stefani - absolutely NO ONE would have believed it.

It sure is a wild world.

As the Battles resumed following the coaches’ performance, Snoop Dogg even mentioned how he’s able to be so versatile in the advice he gave to members of his team. Before the Battle between duo MisterMoon and Chrisdeo, Coach Snoop told them not to hold back just because a song isn’t in their typical genre. He said:

If you treat your vocal like an instrument, it should be able to travel in any genre of music. I’ve done it many times with my voice. I’ve done songs pop, country, hip-hop, every genre that I want to be in, because my voice is an instrument, and I know how to control it.

He sure did that. Many people (myself included) have loved having Snoop Dogg as a coach this season, and even if he is struggling a little bit during the Battle round , as Gwen Stefani said, I really hope he’s not just one-and-done as a coach and we’ll see him “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in that Big Red Chair on a future season.

