‘Alright Now, Snoop, We Hear You Sir’: The Voice Coaches Took The Stage Together, And Fans Had Wild Reactions To The Rapper Singing The Eagles
There was no 'Heartache Tonight,' I can say that much.
The Battles continued on October 22, as Season 26 of The Voice aired for a second night this week on the 2024 TV schedule. However, before the competition got underway, the four superstar coaches took the stage for a group performance of an Eagles hit, and as wild as it was to see so many genres of music represented on stage at the same time, I was blown away by how good they sounded together. Snoop Dogg in particular struck a chord (literally) with fans, and they had some wild reactions to the rapper breaking out his singing voice.
Snoop Dogg has been a refreshing addition to NBC’s singing competition, winning over everybody from Melissa Peterman on a crossover with Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place to Michael Bublé’s 6-year-old daughter. I think he won over even more of the audience as well on Tuesday night, as he joined McEntire, Bublé and Gwen Stefani for a performance of “Heartache Tonight.” Check it out below:
It seemed inevitable that Snoop Dogg would make a good coach on The Voice, given his eclectic taste in music, experience as a record producer and passion for uplifting those around him. But you’re telling me he can sing too? So many comments on that YouTube video expressed shock at hearing the rapper take on a classic rock hit, including:
- Alright now, Snoop, we hear you Sir. – capricorn726
- Snoop singing a part in an Eagles song. Crazy ❤❤ Love them all – lross3565
- Snoop and Bublé harmonizing was amazing! Everyone's talking about Reba and Gwen, and for good reason, but that was powerful. – dragonwithamonocle
- Lots of rappers have good singing Vocals low-key 🔥 snoop has been solidified. – Young_gxi
- I did not expect this out of Snoop. Wow!! – juliesmith3144
Some fans watching The Voice simply took a step back to marvel at the pop culture phenomenon we’d just witnessed, with one fan posting on X (Twitter):
It sure is a wild world.
As the Battles resumed following the coaches’ performance, Snoop Dogg even mentioned how he’s able to be so versatile in the advice he gave to members of his team. Before the Battle between duo MisterMoon and Chrisdeo, Coach Snoop told them not to hold back just because a song isn’t in their typical genre. He said:
He sure did that. Many people (myself included) have loved having Snoop Dogg as a coach this season, and even if he is struggling a little bit during the Battle round, as Gwen Stefani said, I really hope he’s not just one-and-done as a coach and we’ll see him “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in that Big Red Chair on a future season.
For now, though, we can continue to catch him on new episodes of The Voice at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
