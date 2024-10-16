The Voice Already Had Its First Happy’s Place Crossover, And It Involved A Snoop Dogg Trust Fall

Reba McEntire fans get ready, because we’re just days away from her new sitcom’s debut on the 2024 TV schedule . Happy’s Place will air on NBC, where she’s also coaching on the current season of The Voice , and if you’re wondering if those two worlds are going to collide, don’t worry — McEntire is way ahead of you. While the other coaches on The Voice have expressed interest in making an appearance, we didn’t even have to wait for Happy’s Place to premiere to get our first crossover. Melissa Peterman delivered a hilarious cameo on The Voice that involved Snoop Dogg doing a trust fall.

Happy’s Place is not a reboot of Reba McEntire’s beloved show from the early 2000s, but it does reunite her with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman , and on the October 15 episode of The Voice, we saw Peterman come face-to-face with Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé on their visit to the new sitcom’s set. Check out the video below to see how well she maintained her composure:

BublÃ© and Snoop Shake Up Reba's Newest Sitcom, Happy's Place | The Voice | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Honestly she probably handled herself better than I would have if two music superstars showed up at my place of business (i.e. my house), and I couldn’t help but feel a wave of nostalgia seeing Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire’s on-screen dynamic again.

The Young Sheldon actress was so funny asking to call Michael Bublé “Milky Bubbles” because his voice was “like a warm bath that just washes over you.” I also applaud her attempts to trap The Voice coaches by shouting at someone to lock the doors. All of this led to Melissa Peterman saying she was so strong she could carry Snoop Dogg.

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

The West Coast rapper didn’t miss a beat (naturally), and turned his back to the actress, spread his arms wide and trust-fell backward into her arms — where she held him without letting go and mused:

Oh my gosh, you’re so much better than my body pillow.

Despite Reba McEntire’s protestations, Snoop Dogg proceeded to invite Melissa Peterman to The Voice’s set — which conveniently films just across the alley from Happy’s Place — and I have to admit I was disappointed when she didn’t appear elsewhere in the episode. We’ll have to see if she takes him up on his invite maybe later in the season.

I’m also excited to see if any of The Voice mentors actually do show up on the NBC sitcom — maybe to catch a drink after a long day of coaching?

Happy’s Place takes place mainly inside the titular bar — a big change for Reba McEntire compared to her past shows. The Queen of Country plays Bobbie, who inherits her father’s tavern following his death and then learns she has a half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo). Melissa Peterman plays bartender Gabby, while McEntire’s real-life partner Rex Linn plays the bar’s chef Emmett.