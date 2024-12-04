‘This Show Was Built On That.’ The Voice’s Snoop Dogg Sent A Strong Message As The Season 26 Finalists Were Revealed, And I Was Shocked By The Results

Spoiler alert! This story reveals which five artists from The Voice Season 26 advanced to next week’s finale. If you haven’t watched the December 3 episode, it can be streamed with a Peacock subscription .

For the entirety of The Voice’s 26th season, which is set to wrap on the 2024 TV schedule next week, Snoop Dogg has been calling on the Gangster Holy Ghost to help him as he struggled through tough eliminations . However, when the Top 5 artists were revealed during the Semifinals on Tuesday, he seemed to be summoning a different spirit. After just one country music artist competed in Monday's performance show, the rapper took the opportunity to tap into The Voice’s legacy with a strong message that would have made Blake Shelton proud.

On the Tuesday results show, Carson Daly announced the four artists who received the most votes from America based on Monday’s performances. The bottom four vote-getters then performed one last time for the Instant Save, which was also voted on by viewers. Snoop Dogg team member Christina Eagle found herself in the latter group, and after her performance of Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck,” the D-O-Double G got real with The Voice’s fans regarding why it was important to vote her through. He said:

America, we have no country music singers in the finals. You’re looking at her. I need you to do what you do. Let’s keep it real, let’s keep it one-thou-wow. This show was built on that, and we have one of the greatest to ever do it. She’s sitting before your eyes.

With Blake Shelton being a coach on The Voice for the first 23 seasons, and the Queen of Country Reba McEntire replacing him for the last three (not to mention the other country music mentors along the way), the genre has always been wildly popular amongst the contestants and its fans. How strange is it that Season 26 featured just one country artist in the Top 8 — and she was on Snoop Dogg’s team!

As passionate as Snoop’s speech was, though, it wasn’t enough to push Christina Eagle through to the finals, and I’m actually really surprised by that. How often do we not get any country music on The Voice finale? What’s more, Reba McEntire very nearly didn’t have a single artist moving forward. Neither of her semifinalists made it to the Top 4, so thank goodness for that Instant Save. In the end, what will next week’s episodes look like? Here are your Top 5 finalists:

Jeremy Beloate (Snoop Dogg)

(Snoop Dogg) Sofronio Vasquez (Michael Bublé)

(Michael Bublé) Shye (Michael Bublé)

(Michael Bublé) Sydney Sterlace (Gwen Stefani)

(Gwen Stefani) Instant Save: Danny Joseph (Reba McEntire)

Country music or not, the Season 26 finale should be a banger, as we're guaranteed another Four-Chair Turn winner , with every singer above enticing all of the coaches in the Blind Auditions.

NBC also announced some of the performers we can expect to see over the two-night affair, including Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Tears For Fears, and previous winners of The Voice Huntley and Asher HaVon. But first we’ve got those Top 5 artists singing for America’s vote, so tune in at 8 p.m. ET Monday, December 9, on NBC.