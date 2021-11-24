The Voice’s Wendy Moten Gives Update After Taking Scary Fall Live On Stage

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Voice on November 23.

The Voice Top 11 elimination show took a scary turn when one of the contestants took a fall on stage after a performance with her team. Wendy Moten was on stage with Blake Shelton and the rest of the team for a live performance of “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch.” When the song ended and the contestants began to leave the stage, Moten fell and lay on the ground for a minute before being helped off stage by the crew.

After longtime host Carson Daly gave a couple of more results, The Voice went to commercial, with Daly promising an update on Moten when the live show returned. And when it did, Wendy Moten was standing with Carson Daly to update viewers on her condition. She assured everyone she was okay.

I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!

What a pro! Having such a thing happen to you on live TV has got to be one of the greatest fears of the performers, and I'm so glad Wendy Moten was able to pick herself up and tell us she’s going to be okay!

Carson Daly had already announced that Wendy Moten was advancing to the Top 10, so her live performance with Blake Shelton’s team was her last duty of the night. Here’s hoping she has plenty of time to recover before next week! Take a look at the scary moment below:

Ok so this just happened on the #TheVoice I hope #Wendy is ok after her #Fall#TheVoiceResults#NBC pic.twitter.com/7EoM86BKoDNovember 24, 2021 See more

After Wendy Moten’s fall, her teammates Paris Winningham and Lana Scott — as well as coach Blake Shelton — circled around her, as she appeared to be in some pain, and Carson Daly wondered aloud off stage if everyone was okay. Daly noted that was the first time anything like that had ever happened on the show in 21 seasons, which was probably not a great thing for Moten to hear, but it goes to show anything can happen on live television.

With Wendy Moten’s portion of the evening complete, the eliminations continued, with Kelly Clarkson team member Gymani falling to the bottom two with Ariana Grande’s father/son duo Jim and Sasha Allen. They each performed another song for the opportunity to get an Instant Save, with Gymani putting a unique spin on the classic “Tell Me Something Good,” and Jim and Sasha Allen performing an emotional rendition of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up,” with Sasha Allen shouting out for “Trans Rights” as the song ended.

After a quick vote it was Jim and Sasha Allen who got the Save, unfortunately sending Gymani home. That gives The Voice’s rookie coach Ariana Grande two artists heading into the Top 10, along with John Legend’s two. Veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton each take three artists into next week.

Our hearts go out to Wendy Moten, and we hope she continues to recover!

The Voice will return for its Top 10 performance show Monday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will be Challenge Week, which Carson Daly promised will push Season 21’s Top 10 out of their comfort zone. Be sure to check out our 2021 TV Schedule to see what else is coming up through the end of the year. The Voice will return for its Top 10 performance show Monday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.