Insider Claims Kim Kardashian Has One Rule For Whenever Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori Is Around Their Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have long since parted ways as a couple and finalized their divorce in November 2022. West eventually moved on with Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori, who he legally married in December 2022. Since then, there have been varying reports about Kardashian’s feelings towards her ex’s new bride. While the two stars may no longer be together, they remain in each other’s orbits, because they share four kids. As West reportedly spends time with his children, it’s been claimed that Kardashian has one rule about that whenever Censori is around the little ones.

As of late, Ye and his wife have been making headlines for more than a few reasons, with one of the biggest being that the Mrs. is known to sport racy attire when in public. The rapper, for his part, posts about a number of these looks on social media. Many have taken notice of Bianca Censori’s distinct style at this point, and that apparently includes Kim Kardashian. An insider spoke to DailyMail.com and alleged that the media mogul has asked her former husband to ensure that Censori (who she was accused of having hated for years ) doesn’t dress in such a way when she’s around their kids:

Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.

In many cases, the public has seen Kanye West’s wife in attire that leaves her scantily clad. Last year, for example, she went viral after being seen wearing nothing but body tape for a photoshoot. West also posted a (now-deleted) photo of earlier this year on Instagram, in which she was wearing a fur bandeau top and a small pair of underwear. The “Stronger” performer used that post to signify what he referred to as the year of “no pants.” The model was also seen wearing an outfit that barely covered her breasts while she was at Super Bowl LVIII last weekend.

This series of skimpy outfits have had some wondering just how much control Bianca Censori has over what she wears. In late 2023, a collaborator of West’s shot down the notion that he picks out all of his wife’s clothes . Though some still seem to believe that he controls that and other aspects of her life, with one source even saying that Ye has rules for Censori . (That supposedly includes that she never speaks.) While such claims were never made amid Kim Kardashian’s marriage to the Grammy winner, the SKIMS founder was candid about her ex-husband cleaning out her closet when they got together. DailyMail.com’s insider seemingly referenced that while providing these sentiments:

Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist. Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.

Kim Kardashian shares North (10), Saint (8), Chicago (6) and Psalm (4) with Kanye West. Despite their relationship and the rapper’s string of controversies, they seem to be moving all with their co-parenting efforts. Whether or not the supposed rule regarding how Bianca Censori dresses is unclear at this point. And, if it is, one can only speculate as to whether Censori and West would actually oblige.