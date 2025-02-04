7 Last Minute Super Bowl TV Deals That Amazon, Best Buy, And Walmart Customers Would Recommend

It isn't just Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni who have some serious prep to do before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take to the turf at Caesars Superdome on Sunday – time is running out for anybody looking to take advantage of this year's roster of Super Bowl TV deals, too.

While you can leave it until minutes before kick-off to work out your Eagles vs Chiefs live stream options and how to watch the halftime show, you'll want to act now if you've decided that this is the right time to upgrade to something bigger or better to catch them on. That way you can be sure that it will be delivered in good time and you can get the settings exactly how you want them before Mahomes and Hurts do battle.

I've searched through three of the biggest online tech retailers to bring you the most eye-catching TV deals available right now. If you were worried that you'd missed out on the most attractive discounts out there from Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the after-Christmas sales, there's really no need – Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart all have substantial discounts on top models running at the start of February.

Below you'll find seven options to suit all budgets and size requirements. There are state-of-the-art OLEDS, more affordable 4K options, and an 85-incher that will be perfect for a Super Bowl-sized watching party. And you'll only find models below that are well rated on the retailer sites.

So put all your 'tastiest Super Bowl snacks' browser tabs to one side and take a look at my handpicked recommendations below. I'll even promise not to call any of them a "touchdown of a deal"...

My Favorite Super Bowl TV Deal of 2025

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED: $799 $599.99 At Best Buy

Save 25% – It may make me more predictable than Kirk Cousins' throwing game, but Best Buy's discount on the brilliant LG B4 remains my favorite TV deal available right now – just like it was on Black Friday. The chunky $200 reduction brings it well into the realms of affordability for most budgets. And 459 off the 575 Best Buy customers who have bought it before gave it a full 5-star rating.

Deals hunted by Deals hunted by Adam Marshall Tech journalist I started writing about tech when I joined Which? magazine (the UK version of Consumer Reports) back in 2013. I got my hands dirty reviewing TVs, soundbars, laptops, tablets... even paper shredders! Since then I worked as a Deals Editor on TechRadar, helping shoppers find their perfect gadgets and spearheading the site's Black Friday bargain hunting. Just trust me that I'm a better judge of tech offers than I am football teams... the less said about this season's Giants, the better!

TCL Q65 65-inch 4K QLED: $549 $369 At Amazon

Save 33% – Shooting to squeeze in as many inches per dollar as possible without sacrificing on quality? Look no further than than this 65-inch 4K set from TCL. Only released last year, it doesn't want for features – there's Dolby Atmos sound, Game Accelerator for enhanced gaming, and Amazon Alex voice controls. And, even at this price, Amazon users still rate it a very solid 4.3 out of 5.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch 4K QLED : $797 $547 At Amazon

Save 31% – "The Q60D delivers crisp textures, solid contrast and vivid colors in an affordable TV, beating most similarly priced LED models." That's according to the experts at TechRadar, who know as much about TVs as Bomani Jones does about the gridiron. Amazon customers appear to agree, with 82% of them rating it 4 stars or more. Yes, it was a little cheaper at the end of last year, but this remains a superb price on a 55-inch QLED. Also available direct from Samsung for a couple of bucks more.

Samsung DU7200 85-inch 4K Crystal UHD: $1098 $798 At Walmart

Save 27% – "IT'S HUGE!! I love it!" That's how one Walmart customer described this television of Jordan Mailata-like proportions. The fact it doesn't feature an OLED screen means you can now get it for less than $1,000, and yet you still get the benefit of 4K Upscaling, Motion Xcelerator and smart Mega Contrast that adjusts rightness and contrast automatically depending on what's happening on the screen. A great choice for a BIG Super Bowl party.

LG C4 48-inch 4K OLED: $1,199 $999 At Best Buy

Save 17% – The experts (TechRadar has named it "the best TV overall") and owners (it has an average score from Best Buy shoppers of 4.8) agree that the LG C4 is the Patrick Mahomes of the television world. This MVP model features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels to achieve a gorgeous picture. As one happy customer says: "Motion smoothing is perfect, Dolby Vision looks stunning, gaming is amazing!"

Samsung S90C 55-inch 4K OLED: $1,499 $1,199 At Best Buy

Save 20% – Much like the Chiefs are gunning for, this deal is a repeat from Black Friday. Only this time, it's another $100 cheaper. Of the 204 Best Buy shoppers who have bought this 55-inch Samsung TV deal, 171 have awarded it the full 5-star rating. The spec sheet includes HDR+, 4K AI Upscaling and Real Depth Enhancer.

Samsung S84D 77-inch 4K OLED : $3,299 $1,599 At Best Buy

Save 52% – At a mere 48% of its original price (still a better ratio than the Titans), this is a massive saving on a massive television. OLED remains the premium picture technology for home TVs and Samsung has included its NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor to enable all the benefits AI brings. With a 4.7 user rating, words like "awesome", "stunning" and "beautiful" are frequently seen in Best Buy's customer reviews.