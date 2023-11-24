T.J. Holmes Got A New Tattoo A Year After His And Amy Robach’s Relationship Scandal. A Psychologist Weighs In On Its Possible Meaning

Over the last year, there’s been a lot of talk and speculation about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship , especially after they were pulled from Good Morning America in December because of their relationship scandal. Now, it’s been almost a full 365 days since this drama began, and it appears that Holmes has gotten a new tattoo, and a psychologist weighed in on what it could possibly mean considering everything he and Robach have been through this year.

Holmes shared an image of his new tattoo which shows the route of the New York City Marathon, the two dates he ran it, and the number of miles in the race on November 14. He and Robach have run the marathon both years, and they post frequently about training for and running the race. Clearly, it’s an important part of both their lives. You can see the ink, with the map of the iconic NYC route below:

A post shared by 𝙏. 𝙅. 𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙈𝙀𝙎 (@officialtjholmes) A photo posted by on

After that post went up, clinical psychologist and tattoo expert Dr. Joshua Klapow spoke to The Sun about Holmes’ new ink, claiming that it was an “emergence.” Speaking about what he thought the tattoo could symbolize, he said:

The marathon was a big physical milestone for TJ. But the size of this tattoo and the boldness reflect a degree of perceived freedom [or] an emergence from all that has been going on. Given the past storylines, this is also somebody who is expressing emergence from the scandal. The tattoo also speaks to TJ's emergence from a very tumultuous time, and into a still tumultuous time.

Klapow went on to allege that the size of the reporter’s tattoo mixed with the events that have transpired over the year signify “public recognition of where he is at.” Noting that Holmes’ other tattoos are much smaller, the psychologist said:

This new tattoo is a bolder statement. It is intertwined with a personal conquest around the marathon and his relationship next chapter. The other tattoo of the lion on his wrist is quite intricate. The lion is a symbol of courage, power, and strength. It is not uncommon for people to start with relatively small tattoos and then go for the large ones.

Continuing to speak about the possible significance of the tattoo, Klapow recapped the year Robach and Holmes have had since rumors about them cheating on their now ex-partners and being together began, and they signed their exit agreement with ABC . Now, the couple is Instagram official , and they are starting new gigs as hosts of their podcast Amy and T.J. To the expert, this tattoo symbolizes that the reporter is “making a statement:”

In the past year, there has been the affair, the divorce, and the letting go from GMA. All combined, there has been pressure, stress, hiding and sneaking, and so on. There has been the truth and the lies. With all of that bundled up, TJ is making a statement that he is with Amy. He is saying: 'We are here and we are doing a podcast.' TJ is saying this is something that they are no longer hiding or trying to hide.

While these claims are by no means confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Holmes and Robach do indeed open up about their relationship and everything that went down with GMA once their podcast launches on December 5. As more news develops about them, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.