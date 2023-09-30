Todd And Julie Chrisley Responded After Daughter Savannah’s Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Was Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Nic Kerdiles – the former professional Hockey player – sadly passed away a week ago following a motorcycle crash. Not only was the athlete known for his stint in the NHL but he also received notoriety for his relationship with reality TV star Savannah Chrisley . The two were engaged years ago but ultimately broke off the arrangement. Savannah was among those to pay tribute to Kerdiles in the aftermath of his death. And now, her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley , have shared a response via their lawyer.

The two former TV stars are currently serving prison time at separate facilities after being found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more. As a result, Jay Sargent – just one of their family’s attorneys – has done a lot of communicating on their behalf. He most recently shared a statement with RadarOnline in regard to their once-would-be-son-in-law’s untimely passing. Sargent says Julie and Todd Chrisley are “totally broken up” about Nic Kerdiles’ death and are “going to miss him.” In addition, she shared the following sentiments:

Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable.

Per WKRN , the former Anaheim Ducks left wing was riding his motorcycle in Nashville during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 30. It was during that time that he apparently ran through a stop sign and was struck by a BMW. As of this writing, the athlete’s cause of death has not been formally released by the coroner’s office. He was only 29 at the time of his passing.

While dating Savannah Chrisley, he appeared on her family’s flagship reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. They began dating in November 2017, and Nic Kerdiles proposed to her in 2019. The moment he got down on that one knee was filmed for the series (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription ). They eventually ended their relationship in 2020. When reacting to her former partner’s death, Savannah shared photos of Kerdiles on social media.

That relationship was arguably the most high-profile romance Savannah Chrisley had been engaged in since she and her family truly entered the public eye. More recently, her love life has been a topic of conversation, as rumors have been circulating in regard to who she’s currently dating. The latest assertion suggested she’s seeing a man who was at the center of a dangerous situation .

As for her legally embattled parents, they’re still looking to have their verdicts overturned, and their attorneys are apparently aiming to make that happen. Earlier this month, they had their sentences reduced, and Jay Sargent believes they could get more time shaved off due to new regulations that are set to go into effect in November. Whether they’ll be successful in getting further reductions remains to be seen. Regardless of their legal situation though, it seems they did indeed want to carve out some to acknowledge their daughter’s former fiancé.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Nic Kerdiles during this time.