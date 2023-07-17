CEO Michael Rubin Opens Up About Kim Kardashian Taking 11 Shots At His Party And Those Tom Brady Rumors

Those pesky rumors about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady just won’t go away. Despite insiders’ claims that the two are just “friendly,” on top of reports that they barely spoke at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July celebration, their names continue to be mentioned in the same sentence. One thing fueling that fire was an apparent comment the reality TV queen made after a few — OK, more than a few — shots, allegedly admitting to having a crush on the NFL legend . Now the Fanatics CEO himself has weighed in on what went down between Kardashian and Brady at his party earlier this month.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her relationship with Pete Davidson ended last summer, and Tom Brady’s marriage to Gisele Bündchen ended in October after months of split speculation. This, and the fact that they are both uber-rich, uber-famous and uber-hot, is more than enough to get that rumor mill flowing. However, Michael Rubin was the latest to throw water on the hopes and dreams of the Kar-Brady shippers, as he told ET :

Honestly, they're just friends. It's just the crazy rumors that get out there. Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much. So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it.

Michael Rubin was featured in multiple photos with both Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady — not surprising, given that he was the host of the star-studded celebration — so the man has first-hand knowledge of what went down. Neither the former Tampa Bay Buc nor The Kardashians star is known to be a big partier, so to see them in such rare form probably helped to fuel the rumors, according to Rubin.

And boy did they party. Kim Kardashian confirmed to a fan on Twitter that the drinks she was holding in photos weren’t just for show, saying she actually did 11 shots over the course of the evening. Tom Brady, for his part, wrote on Instagram the next day that he “definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes” to recover from all the festivities.

A good time was apparently had by all, and while it’s been confirmed by Michael Rubin that there’s nothing going on between these two celebs, a couple of questions remain: 1. Does Kim Kardashian WANT there to be? and 2. Where does Emily Ratajkowski fit into it all?

Before the party Kim Kardashian appeared on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, where she admitted to having a celebrity crush . Could the reports be true that she was referring to the Super Bowl champ? Also, insiders have squashed the rumors that Tom Brady spent time with Kardashian at the party, but I’ve heard no denials about the other reports that he and EmRata were looking “very cozy.”