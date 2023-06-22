Kim Kardashian Says ‘A Lot Of Inappropriate People’ Slide Into Her DMs, But Admits There’s One Celebrity She Wouldn’t Mind Hearing From

It’s been nearly a year since Kim Kardashian has publicly dated anyone , after her breakup with Pete Davidson last August, and she's spoken a bit about the kind of person she’s looking for next — not too old, not too young, possibly someone who’s not famous, maybe a professional of the doctor or lawyer variety, etc. There’s no doubt the SKIMS boss has options, and apparently “a lot” of those options come in the form of DMs from “inappropriate people,” she told longtime family friend Hailey Bieber. However, there seems to be at least one celebrity Kardashian wouldn’t mind hitting her up.

Kim Kardashian appeared on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube show Who’s In My Bathroom?, where the two engaged in a “Truth or Shot” game, in which the celebs had to either answer a revealing question or take a shot (of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila, naturally). After Justin Bieber’s wife admitted to not having any good stories about who’s slid into her DMs, the Hulu reality star revealed that she’s had quite the opposite experience, saying:

A lot of people slide into my DMs, I’m not gonna lie. A lot of inappropriate people. I just won’t respond, it’s like, ‘You live your life.’

Kim Kardashian didn’t spill the tea to the YouTube audience, but it certainly sounded like she was referring to fellow famous faces and not the influx of scientists and attorneys who hit her up after she expressed interest in dating outside of the rap and comedy realms. In fact, she name-dropped a few to Hailey Bieber, with her hand blocking the camera’s view, which led the influencer to proclaim, “Wow! That’s bold.”

It sounds like there are some celebrities out there who are lucky Kim Kardashian had only had one tequila shot up to that point!

However, a second drink wasn’t far behind, because when Hailey Bieber asked the mom of four about her current celebrity crush, Kim Kardashian wasn’t willing to go there, saying:

I almost want to take a drink, because I kind of want it to come true.

Kim Kardashian said whoever it is, they don’t know she’s interested, and the reality star opted to shoot her shot of tequila rather than shoot her shot with her crush from Hailey Bieber’s bathroom.

It’s likely true that if fans got hold of the name of a celebrity who Kim Kardashian wanted to date, the pressure would be on, possibly ruining the potential romance before it even started, so in that respect, I’m kind of glad she played it coy. You can see her full conversation with Hailey Bieber below: